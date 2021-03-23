 

UPS Healthcare to Expand Cold Chain Capabilities in Europe with New Rome Facility

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.03.2021, 09:00  |  37   |   |   

ROME, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE: UPS) today announced it is breaking ground on a new 40,000 square meter built-to-suit healthcare logistics facility in Rome, Italy. The state-of-the-art validated and GMP-compliant facility is scheduled to open July 2022, and will include multiple validated controlled temperature environments for healthcare products requiring -20C to -80C, 2C to 8C and 15C to 25C storage.

The facility will support pharmaceutical and medical device customers in Italy and will provide another direct link from Europe to UPS’s global network.

“We continue to expand our industry leading cold chain capabilities in the European market,” said Wes Wheeler, president of UPS Healthcare. “Our new facility in Rome will service the growth needs of our healthcare clients in a country that manufactures many of the world’s most important sterile pharmaceuticals.”

When combined with UPS Healthcare’s active temperature-controlled delivery services, this latest expansion highlights the company’s position as the provider of choice for end-to-end cold chain distribution and transportation.

“Our experience moving critical healthcare shipments, including COVID-19 vaccines, means that more of our clients are looking to us for solutions,” said Kate Gutmann, UPS chief sales and solutions officer, and senior vice president, UPS Global Healthcare. “We’re investing heavily in our global cold chain so we can continue to be a market leader in this space.”

This expansion, in addition to facility investments in Singapore, Shanghai, Australia and several key markets in the United States, is another step in implementing UPS Healthcare’s strategy. UPS’s recent investments also include: a new state-of-the-art GMP facility in Birmingham, United Kingdom; a new warehouse in the Czech Republic; cold chain expansion and a freezer farm in Roermond, The Netherlands; and a second central GMP facility near Warsaw, Poland.

The company now operates 125 GDP/GMP facilities in 34 countries around the world.

UPS Healthcare continues to provide extensive services addressing the full range of logistics needs from healthcare-licensed distribution space, to supply chain management, kitting, packaging and fulfillment of medical devices, labs and clinical trial specimens. The company’s global infrastructure, monitoring and tracking capabilities, and private data protection make UPS Healthcare a best-in-class supply chain expert that remains flexible, agile and responsive to myriad logistics demands.

About UPS Healthcare

UPS Healthcare delivers unparalleled logistics expertise to its customers around the world. UPS Healthcare has more than 10 million square feet of cGMP and GDP-compliant healthcare distribution space globally. UPS Healthcare services include inventory management, temperature-controlled packaging and shipping, storage and fulfillment of medical devices, labs and clinical trial logistics. UPS Healthcare’s global infrastructure, its UPS Premier visibility service, its track and trace technology, and its global quality system are well-suited to meet today’s complex logistics demands for the pharmaceutical, medical device and laboratory diagnostic industries.

Contacts:
UPS Media Relations
404-828-7123
pr@ups.com


United Parcel Service Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UPS Healthcare to Expand Cold Chain Capabilities in Europe with New Rome Facility ROME, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - UPS (NYSE: UPS) today announced it is breaking ground on a new 40,000 square meter built-to-suit healthcare logistics facility in Rome, Italy. The state-of-the-art validated and GMP-compliant facility is …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Forsys Metals Announces C$8.5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Quisitive to Acquire Microsoft Healthcare Cloud Solutions Expert Mazik Global
Nokia achieves 5G speed world record with Turk Telekom
Relief and Acer Therapeutics Sign Collaboration and License Agreement for Worldwide Development and ...
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Inclusion in Russell 2000 Index
Invibes Advertising: Remarkable 2020 annual results.
ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
JD and Dada Announce Equity Investment
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
Fedex mit glänzenden Zahlen - Corona-Krise lässt Geschäft boomen
09.03.21
Die Deutsche Post DHL sieht sich auf dem Weg zum nächsten Paketrekord
04.03.21
UPS Healthcare and The UPS Foundation make financial and in-kind commitment to facilitate equitable worldwide vaccine deliveries
01.03.21
Corona gibt Paketdienstleister DPD einen Wachstumsschub
24.02.21
BERNSTEIN RESEARCH belässt UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC auf 'Outperform'
22.02.21
UPS Inducts 1,412 Of Its Safest Drivers Into Circle Of Honor

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
8
UPS - United Parcel Service