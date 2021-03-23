 

Enhanced Last-Mile Delivery Can Reduce Traffic Congestion and Air Emissions in Cities, Accenture Report Finds

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.03.2021, 09:59  |  32   |   |   

By taking bold steps to transform how last-mile delivery ecosystems operate, post and parcel organizations, retailers and delivery companies could reduce harmful emissions and traffic congestion within cities, according to a new study by Accenture (NYSE: ACN) undertaken in collaboration with Frontier Economics.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210323005045/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Accenture plc!
Short
Basispreis 297,64€
Hebel 8,16
Ask 2,81
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 229,21€
Hebel 7,18
Ask 0,30
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The Accenture study identifies achievable reductions in the levels of harmful air emissions arising from a reduction in delivery vehicle volumes in the cities of Chicago, London and Sydney. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Accenture study identifies achievable reductions in the levels of harmful air emissions arising from a reduction in delivery vehicle volumes in the cities of Chicago, London and Sydney. (Photo: Business Wire)

The report, “The Sustainable Last Mile: Faster. Greener. Cheaper.,” found that using local micro-fulfilment centers (MFCs) across Chicago, London and Sydney to fulfill just half of the e-commerce orders in those cities could significantly reduce traffic volume and harmful air emissions — and that last-mile supply chains using MFCs could lower delivery vehicle-related emissions 16%-26% by 2025.

A flexible logistics solution for e-commerce, MFCs enable inventory to be stored closer to customers in convenient suburban locations, enhancing supply chain processes, speeding up last-mile deliveries and enabling in-person pick-up of parcels. MFCs include in-store click and collect points, automated locker storage facilities, and stand-alone micro-warehouse facilities.

Increasing the use of MFCs to enable same-day or next-day deliveries provides retailers and postal and logistics organizations with operational benefits while simultaneously creating significant positive environmental and societal impact, according to the study.

Of the three cities included in the study, London would likely see the largest delivery traffic reduction from the use of MFCs — 13%, equating to about 320 million fewer miles (520 million fewer kilometers) traveled by delivery vehicles. Chicago’s delivery traffic could also be reduced by 13%, equal to 127 million fewer miles (205 million fewer kilometers) travelled across Cook County. For Sydney, the report forecasts about a 2% reduction in delivery traffic, or about 16 million miles (27 million kilometers) of reduced vehicle traffic across the Greater Sydney region.

Seite 1 von 3
Accenture Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Enhanced Last-Mile Delivery Can Reduce Traffic Congestion and Air Emissions in Cities, Accenture Report Finds By taking bold steps to transform how last-mile delivery ecosystems operate, post and parcel organizations, retailers and delivery companies could reduce harmful emissions and traffic congestion within cities, according to a new study by Accenture …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Odonate Therapeutics Announces Discontinuation of Development of Tesetaxel
Moderna Announces New Supply Agreement with the Philippines for 7 Million Additional Doses of ...
Sesen Bio and Qilu Pharmaceutical Announce Approval of IND Application in China for Vicineum
AT&T to Release First-Quarter 2021 Results on April 22
Eaton Acquires Green Motion SA, Expanding Electric Vehicle Charging Capabilities
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.0625 ...
ASGN Announces Several Upcoming Changes to Board of Directors
SUPPORT.COM INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Support.Com - SPRT
Liberty TripAdvisor Announces Agreement to Repurchase Portion of Preferred Shares From Certares
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.03.21
Accenture and Ripjar Help Shell Transform Risk Screening by Applying Artificial Intelligence Across Its Global Supply Chain
18.03.21
Accenture Reports Very Strong Second-Quarter Results and Raises Business Outlook for Fiscal 2021
17.03.21
Accenture Named a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix for Google Cloud Platform System Integrators 2021
17.03.21
Accenture Invests in Arabesque S-Ray to Expand Analytics Capabilities for Clients Seeking Growth from Sustainability
17.03.21
Accenture to Host Conference Call Tomorrow, Mar. 18, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results
15.03.21
The Circular Economy Can Help Reduce Vehicle Lifetime Emissions by up to 75% by 2030, according to Accenture and the World Economic Forum
15.03.21
Decarbonization of European Heavy Industrial Companies Could Generate More than 200 Billion Euros Annually by 2030, According to Accenture Research
12.03.21
Bank Boardrooms Continue to Lack Technology Experience, Accenture Report Reveals
10.03.21
Accenture Completes Acquisition of Imaginea to Expand its Global Cloud First Capabilities
10.03.21
Accenture Acquires fable+ to Expand Capabilities in Analytics-Driven Transformation and Workplace Cultures