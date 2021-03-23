 

ICG Notification of Major Holdings

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.03.2021, 10:15  |  36   |   |   

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details


ISIN

GB00BYT1DJ19

Issuer Name

INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK


2. Reason for Notification


An acquisition or disposal of voting rights


3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation


Name

BlackRock, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

USA


4. Details of the shareholder


Is the shareholder the same as the person subject to the notification obligation, above?

Yes


Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above



City of registered office (if applicable)



Country of registered office (if applicable)





5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

19-Mar-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

22-Mar-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.98% 0.26% 5.24% 15,260,083
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.00% 0.29% 5.30%  

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

CLASS/TYPE OF SHARES ISIN CODE(IF POSSIBLE) NUMBER OF DIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.1) NUMBER OF INDIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1) % OF DIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.1) % OF INDIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BYT1DJ19   14,487,427   4.98%
Sub Total 8.A 14,487,427 4.98%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT EXPIRATION DATE EXERCISE/CONVERSION PERIOD NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS THAT MAY BE ACQUIRED IF THE INSTRUMENT IS EXERCISED/CONVERTED % OF VOTING RIGHTS
Securities Lending     117,549 0.04%
Sub Total 8.B1   117,549 0.04%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT EXPIRATION DATE EXERCISE/CONVERSION PERIOD PHYSICAL OR CASH SETTLEMENT NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS % OF VOTING RIGHTS
CFD     Cash 655,107 0.22%
Sub Total 8.B2   655,107 0.22%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Controlling Person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
  BlackRock, Inc.      
  Trident Merger, LLC      
  BlackRock Investment Management, LLC      
  BlackRock, Inc.      
  BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
  BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
  BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
  BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
  BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC      
  BlackRock Cayman 1 LP      
  BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited      
  BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited      
  BlackRock Group Limited      
  BlackRock Finance Europe Limited      
  BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited      
  BlackRock, Inc.      
  BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
  BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
  BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
  BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
  BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.      
  BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited      
  BlackRock, Inc.      
  BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
  BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
  BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
  BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC      
  BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC      
  BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.      
  BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association      
  BlackRock, Inc.      
  BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
  BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
  BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC      
  BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC      
  BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.      
  BlackRock Fund Advisors      
  BlackRock, Inc.      
  BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
  BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
  BlackRock, Inc.      
  BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
  BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
  BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
  BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
  BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.      
  BlackRock HK Holdco Limited      
  BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited      
  BlackRock, Inc.      
  BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
  BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
  BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
  BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
  BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC      
  BlackRock Cayman 1 LP      
  BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited      
  BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited      
  BlackRock Group Limited      
  BlackRock Finance Europe Limited      
  BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.      
  BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG      
  BlackRock, Inc.      
  BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
  BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
  BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
  BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
  BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC      
  BlackRock Canada Holdings LP      
  BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC      
  BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited      
  BlackRock, Inc.      
  BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
  BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
  BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
  BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
  BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC      
  BlackRock Cayman 1 LP      
  BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited      
  BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited      
  BlackRock Group Limited      
  BlackRock Finance Europe Limited      
  BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited      

10. In case of proxy voting


Is there proxy voting?

No

Name of the proxy holder



The number and % of voting rights held



The date until which the voting rights will be held




11. Additional Information

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

Jana Blumenstein

12. Date of Completion

22nd, March, 2021

13. Place Of Completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.


Intermediate Capital Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ICG Notification of Major Holdings TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BYT1DJ19 Issuer Name INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Forsys Metals Announces C$8.5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Inclusion in Russell 2000 Index
Quisitive to Acquire Microsoft Healthcare Cloud Solutions Expert Mazik Global
Relief and Acer Therapeutics Sign Collaboration and License Agreement for Worldwide Development and ...
Invibes Advertising: Remarkable 2020 annual results.
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market
ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
JD and Dada Announce Equity Investment
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
ICG: Total Voting Rights
05.03.21
Correction: ICG : Total Voting Rights
05.03.21
ICG: Total Voting Rights
05.03.21
ICG: Notification of Transactions of Directors
22.02.21
ICG: Total Voting Rights