 

Lantronix Powers Industrial Internet of Things With Solutions That Improve Lives

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.03.2021, 12:00  |  39   |   |   

Smart Cities Safety, Increased Bank Security and Intelligent Point of Sale for Retail

IRVINE, Calif., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services, intelligent hardware and turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), is powering today’s industrial IoT revolution with products and services that increase safety, security and efficiency and improve lives.

As reported by ReportLinker, the Global Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) Market is poised to grow by $421.28 billion during 2021–2025, progressing at a CAGR of 33 percent during the forecast period.

“Lantronix’s Internet of Things solutions are powering new industrial, commercial and retail applications that positively impact lives. From increasing security at bank ATMs, helping make communities safer and improving how we check out at the market, Lantronix solutions are powering today’s commercial IoT revolution,” said Paul Pickle, CEO, Lantronix Inc.

Lantronix’s solutions are showcased in case studies, including:

Smart City Solution

Application: Community Safety Solution Automated License Plate Reader
Lantronix Solution: Open-Q 624A System on Module (SOM) and Development Kit

Challenge: Create an Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) Camera Solution

Flock Safety wanted to build a system that would capture the license plate evidence needed to solve non-violent neighborhood crime.

Solution: Lantronix Open-Q 624A SOM and Development Kit
Utilizing Lantronix’s Open-Q 624A SOM, its Open-Q 624A Development Kit and a custom carrier board designed by Lantronix’s engineers, the Flock Safety team was able to quickly and cost-effectively build a purpose-built core platform for its safety system.

Features include:

  • Wireless camera technology
  • Secure access by authorized users
  • Remote device management, including software updates
  • Low-power requirement for long-lasting battery
  • Assurance of privacy for neighbors
  • FCC/IC pre-certified Wi-Fi/BT module

Results: Flock Safety Cameras Fight Crime With Technology
With the help of Lantronix’s engineering team and products, the Flock Safety design team created its breakthrough ALPR solution that combines powerful processing with security. Each camera can capture the license plates of 15,000 vehicles per day and send real-time alerts to law enforcement with information including the license plate number, state, color of the car and if it is on the FBI’s NCIC list of stolen vehicles.

