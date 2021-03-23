 

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Market Landscape Set to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 10% for the Study Period 2018-30 in the 7MM | DelveInsight

Established SoC, first C5 inhibitors are set to be challenged in the Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) market by second generation C5 inhibitors and novel C3 inhibitors.

LAS VEGAS, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's 'Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast' report offers detailed coverage of historical and forecasted epidemiological analysis in the 7MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan) for the study period 2018-30. 

The report is created to project true opportunities in the market landscape, help clients form collaborations and agreements that give them a competitive advantage, and plan strategic moves to yield maximum ROI. 

Some of the crucial highlights from the Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Market report: 

  • The total PNH prevalent cases in the 7MM were estimated to be 8,385 in 2020 and is expected to increase owing to various factors during the forecasted period.
  • The only disease-modifying therapies in the PNH therapy market are complement inhibition therapy (Alexion Pharmaceuticals' Eculizumab and Ravulizumab) and bone marrow transplantation. 
  • Eculizumab has managed to reduce hemolysis, decrease the number of the required number of transfusions, as well as reducing the rate of thrombosis.
  • Alexion developed another eculizumab-like monoclonal antibody, Ravulizumab, however, is more convenient to administer and has an effective dosing schedule than Eculizumab, thus, is expected to add to the company's revenue. . 
  • The present PNH emerging market consists of second-generation C5 Inhibitors, C3 inhibitors, factor D and Factor B inhibitors
  • Key pharmaceutical companies operating in the Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria therapeutics market are Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis, Alexion Pharmaceutical, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, RA Pharmaceuticals and others. 
  • The total PNH market size, as per DelveInsght's market analysis, was found to be USD 358.04 million in 7MM in 2020. In the 7MM, the US accounted for approximately 63% of the overall market size of PNH in 2020. 
  • A number of emerging therapies comprising mAb–derived compounds, siRNA, C3 inhibitors, Factor B and D inhibitors are currently in the PNH pipeline.
  • The Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria market has several unmet needs such as hemolysis, anemia, transfusions, and severe fatigue that might affect bone marrow function, which need to be addressed. 
  • Further, the launch of self-administered therapies in the Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria therapy market is expected to lower down the treatment burden. 

