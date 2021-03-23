Churchill Downs Incorporated to Introduce Konami Gaming, Inc.’s Historical Racing Machines to Kentucky Market

“As a Company that is driven to create memorable gaming experiences for guests, CDI is proud to expand its HRM selection to include the latest games by Konami,” said Austin Miller, senior vice president, gaming operations for CDI. “Konami’s recognizable games series and winning machine formats give us hundreds more game themes from which our guests can choose.”

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) today announced an agreement to purchase a line-up of the latest historical racing machines (“HRMs”) by Konami Gaming, Inc. (“Konami”), a leading designer and manufacturer of gaming technology. HRMs are approved by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and utilize the results of previously run live horse races to generate player outcomes. Konami’s innovative HRMs, characterized by top-performing content and award-winning cabinets, will be utilized at the Company’s HRM facilities in Kentucky. Guests of Derby City Gaming in Louisville; Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel in Oak Grove; and Newport Racing & Gaming in Newport will be among the first to experience Konami’s newest HRM offering.

Players at CDI’s HRM facilities in Kentucky will have the opportunity to enjoy popular game play events such as free games, jackpots, wheel spins and symbol collection features with favorite Konami characters, scenes and symbols. Among the top games are China Shores Great Stacks, Mayan Chief Great Stacks, Star Watch Magma, Star Watch Fire and more. These games will be delivered on Konami cabinets like the curved Concerto Crescent, award-winning KX 43 and newest DIMENSION 49.

“CDI operates at the highest level of commitment to gaming entertainment quality, diversity and innovation, which Konami is thrilled to support through this shared agreement,” said Tom Jingoli, executive vice president and COO at Konami. “We look forward to reaching CDI’s valued guests with player-favorite Konami games and machines.”

Konami joins Ainsworth, Scientific Games, and International Game Technology PLC, as suppliers for CDI’s HRM facilities in Kentucky resulting in a diverse portfolio of innovative and top-performing gaming entertainment offerings at each location.

About Churchill Downs Incorporated

Churchill Downs Incorporated is an industry-leading racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company anchored by our iconic flagship event, the Kentucky Derby. We own and operate three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines in Kentucky. We also own and operate TwinSpires, one of the largest and most profitable online wagering platforms for horse racing, sports and iGaming in the U.S. and we have seven retail sportsbooks. We are also a leader in brick-and-mortar casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals and 200 table games. Additional information about CDI can be found online at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com .