 

Vow ASA Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders and close associates

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.03.2021, 00:38  |  51   |   |   

Reference is made to the announcement by Vow ASA (OSE ticker VOW) ("Vow" or the "Company"), where it announced the successful completion of a private placement of 8,000,000 shares in the Company (the "Offer Shares") at a price of NOK 46 per Offer Share at the date hereof (the "Private Placement"). The Private Placement comprised an issue of 5,000,000 new shares (the "New Shares") in the Company and the sale of 3,000,000 shares by close associates of primary insiders of the Company (as listed below).

  • Ingerø Reiten Investment Company AS ("IRIC"), a close associate of the chairman of the Company's board of directors, Narve Reiten, and board member, Bård Brath Ingerø, sold 1,200,000 shares in the Private Placement. Following this transaction, IRIC owns 25,816,822 shares in Vow (which together with IRIC's future/forward agreement, will bring IRICs total shareholding up to 31,145,000 shares). Additionally, IRIC has entered into a share lending agreement with SpareBank 1 Markets AS, on behalf of the managers in the Private Placement, and the Company whereby IRIC will lend 5,000,000 shares in Vow to Sparebank 1 Markets AS (on behalf of the managers in the Private Placement) in order to facilitate delivery of listed shares to the investors who are allocated New Shares in the Private Placement. The borrowed shares will be redelivered to IRIC upon the registration of the share capital increase pertaining to the New Shares in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises and issuance of the New Shares in VPS.
  • Badin Invest Limited, a close associate of the Company's CEO Henrik Badin, sold 600,000 shares in the Private Placement. Following this transaction, Badin Invest Limited owns 9,900,000 shares in Vow.
  • Daler Inn Limited, a close associate of the Company's CDO Asgeir Wien, sold 600,000 shares in the Private Placement. Following this transaction, Daler Inn Limited owns 10,000,000 shares in Vow.
  • Exproco Limited, a close associate of the Company's COO Jonny Hansen, sold 600,000 shares in the Private Placement. Following this transaction, Exproco Limited owns 9,960,000 shares in Vow.

Please refer to the attached notifications of trading for further details.


For further information, please contact:

Vow ASA
Erik Magelssen - CFO
Tel: + 47 928 88 728
Email: erik.magelssen@vowasa.com


About Vow ASA:

In Vow and our subsidiaries Scanship and Etia we are passionate about preventing pollution. Our world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean and CO2 neutral energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

Our ambitions go further than this. With our advanced technologies and solutions, we turn waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonize industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy and high-value pyro carbon. Our solutions are scalable, standardized, patented and thoroughly documented, and our capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


 

 

Attachments


Vow Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vow ASA Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders and close associates Reference is made to the announcement by Vow ASA (OSE ticker VOW) ("Vow" or the "Company"), where it announced the successful completion of a private placement of 8,000,000 shares in the Company (the "Offer Shares") at a price of NOK 46 per Offer …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market
BioNTech to Report Full Year Financial Results for 2020 and Provide Corporate Update on the Fourth ...
Musk Metals Acquires the “Elon” Lithium Property in Quebec
Auxly Announces At-The-Market Equity Program
American Lithium Reports Breakthrough Upgrading TLC Lithium Claystone Achieving 66% Lithium Grade ...
Vow ASA: Contemplated Private Placement
NewHydrogen provides green hydrogen technology development update
Emerging Markets Report: Medical Technology Disruptor
Red Pine Completes Financing to Consolidate Wawa Gold Project
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
00:25 Uhr
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
23.03.21
Vow ASA: Contemplated Private Placement
25.02.21
Vow ASA: Contemplating spin off and subsequent listing of Vow Green Metals
25.02.21
Vow ASA: Second half and full year 2020 : Fifth consecutive year of growth, record high performance within Cruise projects

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
126
Empfehlung vom Aktionär