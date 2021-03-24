Please refer to the attached notifications of trading for further details.

Reference is made to the announcement by Vow ASA (OSE ticker VOW) ("Vow" or the "Company"), where it announced the successful completion of a private placement of 8,000,000 shares in the Company (the "Offer Shares") at a price of NOK 46 per Offer Share at the date hereof (the "Private Placement"). The Private Placement comprised an issue of 5,000,000 new shares (the "New Shares") in the Company and the sale of 3,000,000 shares by close associates of primary insiders of the Company (as listed below).





For further information, please contact:

Vow ASA

Erik Magelssen - CFO

Tel: + 47 928 88 728

Email: erik.magelssen@vowasa.com





About Vow ASA:

In Vow and our subsidiaries Scanship and Etia we are passionate about preventing pollution. Our world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean and CO2 neutral energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

Our ambitions go further than this. With our advanced technologies and solutions, we turn waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonize industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy and high-value pyro carbon. Our solutions are scalable, standardized, patented and thoroughly documented, and our capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





