 

EQS-Adhoc Excellent results for 2020 - Increased dividend

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: INVESTIS Holding SA / Key word(s): Annual Results
Excellent results for 2020 - Increased dividend

24-March-2021 / 07:01 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*    Increase in valuation by CHF 79 million underlines the portfolio quality
*    Like-for-like rental increases by +1.6%
*    Real Estate Services with increased EBIT margin of 8.6%
*    Net profit excluding revaluation effect of CHF 45 million
*    Gross LTV reduced to low 37.6%
*    Increased NAV per share of CHF 74.80 excluding deferred taxes 

Statement from Stéphane Bonvin, CEO Investis Group:
«In a year as challenging and unpredictable as 2020, we proved the strength of the Investis business model. We can look back on an excellent year. But it is what is behind these numbers and successes that makes me really proud of Investis. We have done our utmost to keep our employees safe, healthy, and committed, while also implementing new ways of working. I believe that in future, change will remain the only constant in the real estate business. We are well positioned for the current year, as we continue to absorb and deal with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.»

Very good earnings situation under difficult conditions
The Group achieved revenues of CHF 179 million in 2020 (prior year: CHF 188 million). This net-decrease of 4.7% is due to our exit from the serviced apartments business and to the sale of Real Estate Services subsidiaries in financial year 2019. EBITDA before revaluations and disposal gains was CHF 46 million (CHF 47 million). Higher cash flows from properties and lower discount rates led to revaluation gains of CHF 79 million. The average weighted discount rate for the entire portfolio was 3.15% on a real basis at the end of 2020. The sale of individual properties generated gains of CHF 14 million. This resulted in an excellent EBIT of CHF 136 million (CHF 127 million), an increase of 7.1%. This positive underlying trend can be attributed to a professional crisis management and the strong market position we enjoy in both segments.

