 

Innofactor awarded Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization status in recognition of accelerating cloud migration projects in the Nordics

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.03.2021, 08:00  |  21   |   |   

Innofactor is one of the first Nordic Microsoft partners to be awarded the Windows and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization status. The status is awarded to partners who demonstrate deep knowledge, extensive experience, and proven success in migrating Windows Server and SQL Server-based solutions and services to the Microsoft Azure public cloud platform. It is a recognition of the high level of customer centricity and expertise of Innofactor’s Azure professionals and demonstrates the company’s proven track record in helping its customers to move complex infrastructure, solutions and services successfully to the cloud.

With more and more organizations moving their solutions, services and data to the public cloud, there is a growing need for partners who are able to support these often complex migrations in a secure and reliable way. Innofactor’s growing team of Microsoft Azure experts are tirelessly helping customers in their cloud transition and helping them benefit of the latest capabilities Microsoft Azure has to offer.

“Most organizations have already begun their cloud transition some time ago, but are now facing the realities of what it takes to effectively and securely develop and govern their growing range of cloud based resources,” says Sami Ensio, CEO, Innofactor. “Thanks to the deep knowledge and experience of our growing team of Azure experts, we’ve been able to develop productized and well documented approaches to cloud migration and governance that we can offer for the benefit of our customers. We are excited and humbled by this new accreditation which exemplifies the trust that Microsoft and our customers place in us and the expertise of our cloud professionals.”

During the last few years, Innofactor has had the privilege to support leading Nordic private and public sector organizations in their transition to the cloud, such as danbolig, Felleskjøpet, Ullensaker Municipality and the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS). Innofactor offers its customers a range of services including cloud assessments, server and database migration, cloud application development, governance and managed services.

 “Nordic organizations are leading the way in leveraging the public cloud to build better solutions and services for their customers,” says Pekka Horo, General Manager, Marketing & Operations, Microsoft Western Europe. “We are delighted to have dedicated and knowledgeable partners like Innofactor, who can help our customers migrate their workloads to Microsoft Azure and benefit from its world class data and analytics, AI and security capabilities.”

To ensure customer success, Innofactor delivers its cloud migration services in accordance with the Microsoft Cloud Adoption Framework and industry best practices. Innofactor’s latest addition to its Nordic range of cloud migration services is the Innofactor Virtual Data Center (VDC), a productized offering that leverages infrastructure as code (IaC), deployed in the customer’s Azure platform, turning it into a manageable, safe and cost efficient data center. With several existing customers already in Norway and Denmark, the VDC solution is rolled out in Finland and Sweden during 2021.

Read more about Innofactor’s Azure services at https://www.innofactor.com/what-we-do/partners/microsoft-azure-partner ....

For more information

Daniel Månström
Senior Account Executive
Innofactor Sweden
Tel +46 738225086
daniel.manstrom@innofactor.com

Innofactor
 Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its over 1,000 customers in commercial, public and third sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has over 500 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. In 2016–2020, the annual growth of Innofactor's net sales has been approximately 8.3%. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles

 


Innofactor Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Innofactor awarded Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization status in recognition of accelerating cloud migration projects in the Nordics Innofactor is one of the first Nordic Microsoft partners to be awarded the Windows and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization status. The status is awarded to partners who demonstrate deep knowledge, extensive experience, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market
BioNTech to Report Full Year Financial Results for 2020 and Provide Corporate Update on the Fourth ...
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Auxly Announces At-The-Market Equity Program
American Lithium Reports Breakthrough Upgrading TLC Lithium Claystone Achieving 66% Lithium Grade ...
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Vow ASA: Contemplated Private Placement
Red Pine Completes Financing to Consolidate Wawa Gold Project
Emerging Markets Report: Medical Technology Disruptor
Valneva Publishes its FY 2020 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
Finnish Institute of Occupational Health selects Innofactor as the provider for the renewal of the enterprise resource planning system  
09.03.21
Innofactor Plc Annual Report for 2020 has been published
23.02.21
Correction to Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Innofactor Plc published on February 18, 2021: the payment date of the dividend and repayment of capital