 

Questor Technology Inc. Announces CFO Resignation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.03.2021, 11:00  |  34   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questor Technology Inc. ("Questor", the “Company”), (TSX Venture Exchange: QST), announced today that Chief Financial Officer, Danny Zivkusic has advised the Company of his decision to resign from Questor effective May 28, 2021 to pursue other interests.

Mr. Zivkusic joined the Company in 2015 as Chief Financial Officer and played an important role as the Company scaled its clean combustion technology into new markets. "On behalf of the Questor team, I want to extend our sincere thanks to Dan for his many contributions to the Company," said Audrey Mascarenhas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Questor Technology Inc. "Dan was instrumental in building a strong finance team. We thank Dan for his leadership and partnership, and wish him all the success in his future endeavors."

The Company will commence an executive search for a new Chief Financial Officer.

Questor trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘QST’.

Audrey Mascarenhas
President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone:                (403) 571-1530
Facsimile:           (403) 571-1539
Email:                 amascarenhas@questortech.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This document is not intended for dissemination or distribution in the United States.


Disclaimer

