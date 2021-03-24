Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend

COLDWATER, Mich., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOMC) announced that its board of directors approved an increase to the quarterly cash dividend that will be paid in April 2021. The $0.24 per share dividend is an increase of $0.01 per share over the January 2021 cash dividend payment. The annualized cash dividend of $0.96 per share represents a 2.67% dividend yield based on the current market price of $36.00 per share. The dividend will be payable April 23, 2021 to shareholders of record as of April 9, 2021.



Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates 13 branches within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties, providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region. For more information, please visit the Southern Michigan Bank & Trust website, www.smb-t.com .