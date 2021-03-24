 

Major shareholder information pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act

24.03.2021, 14:08  |  26   |   |   

Company announcement no. 9/2021         March 24th, 2021
Company announcement


Pursuant to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Columbus A/S hereby announces that it has today received notification that as of 23 March 2021 Protector Forsikring ASA, Org no. 985279721 no longer holds above 5% of the shares and voting rights of Columbus A/S.

The notification received from Protector Forsikring ASA is as follows:

“Subject: Major shareholder notification for Columbus
Message:
Hi
According to Danish Capital Market Act, we hereby notify you that we have crossed the thresholds of 5% from 5,03% to 4,96% percent of the issuing company’s share capital.
On the 23rd of March 2021, Protector Forsikring ASA ,orgnr 985279721, sold 88 286 shares of Columbus (ISIN: DK0010268366).
This gives us a total holding of 6 179 456 shares, 4,96%.”

Ib Kunøe                                                                       Hans Henrik Thrane
Chairman of the Board                                               Interim CEO & Corporate CFO



For further information, please contact:

Interim CEO & Corporate CFO, Hans Henrik Thrane, hht@columbusglobal.com, +45 70 20 50 00

