Major shareholder information pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act





Pursuant to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Columbus A/S hereby announces that it has today received notification that as of 23 March 2021 Protector Forsikring ASA, Org no. 985279721 no longer holds above 5% of the shares and voting rights of Columbus A/S.

The notification received from Protector Forsikring ASA is as follows:

“Subject: Major shareholder notification for Columbus

Message:

Hi

According to Danish Capital Market Act, we hereby notify you that we have crossed the thresholds of 5% from 5,03% to 4,96% percent of the issuing company’s share capital.

On the 23rd of March 2021, Protector Forsikring ASA ,orgnr 985279721, sold 88 286 shares of Columbus (ISIN: DK0010268366).

This gives us a total holding of 6 179 456 shares, 4,96%.”

Ib Kunøe Hans Henrik Thrane

Chairman of the Board Interim CEO & Corporate CFO





For further information, please contact:



Interim CEO & Corporate CFO, Hans Henrik Thrane, hht@columbusglobal.com, +45 70 20 50 00

