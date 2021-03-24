 

Mercer Park Brand Acquisition Corp. Approved to Begin Trading on the OTCQX Best Market Under the Ticker Symbol 'MRCQF'

TORONTO, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer Park Brand Acquisition Corp. (NEO: BRND.A.U; OTCQX: MRCQF), a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) with the intent to focus on branded product businesses in cannabis and/or cannabis-adjacent industries, is pleased to announce it has been approved to begin trading on the OTCQX Best Market at the opening of the market today, March 24, 2021, under the ticker ‘MRCQF’. The Company’s shares will also continue to be listed on the NEO Exchange under the ticker ‘BRND.A.U’.

"Trading our shares on the OTCQX Market will raise the Mercer Park Brand SPAC profile and enhance liquidity ahead of our upcoming Qualifying Transaction. Qualifying to trade on the OTCQX Best Market reflects our commitment to holding our Company to the highest standards of disclosure, corporate governance, and compliance," said Jonathan Sandelman, CEO and Chairman of Mercer Park LP.

The OTCQX Best Market offers established companies the advantages of being publicly traded in the U.S. with low cost service fees. Investors benefit from convenient trading through their preferred broker or financial advisor, transparent pricing with real-time quotes and trusted disclosure. To qualify for the OTCQX Market, companies must meet high standards in financial reporting, corporate governance, and compliance with U.S. securities laws, among certain other requirements. For more information please visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Dorsey & Whitney LLP acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Mercer Park Brand Acquisition Corp.

Mercer Park Brand (“BRND”) is a special purpose acquisition corporation launched in May 2019 to create the leading branded cannabis company in the U.S. For more information about BRND, please visit the BRND website at www.mercerparkbrand.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

Company Contact:

Megan Kulick
T: (646) 977-7914
Email: IR_BRND@Mercerparklp.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Cody Slach
Gateway Investor Relations
T: (949) 574-3860
Email: BRND@GatewayIR.com


