 

SodexoSelectedto ProvideClinical Nutrition ExpertiseatPenn State Health

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.03.2021, 14:00  |  31   |   |   

Sodexowillbring customized concepts– aiming to elevate the patient experience and positively impact patient outcomes --to all Penn State Health campuses

Hershey, Pa., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodexo, a leader in food services and facilities management, announced today the company’s partnership with Penn State Health, a multi-hospital health system serving patients and communities across central Pennsylvania. The long-term, enterprise-wide agreement includes food services – aimed at enhancing patient, staff and visitors’ experience – for the entire health system. The change is effective immediately, with a grand opening at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center slated for May 22, 2021.   
  
“Sodexo Healthcare is proud to contribute to enhancing patient outcomes through clinical nutrition expertise at Penn State Health campuses,” said Catherine J. Tabaka, CEO for Sodexo Healthcare North America. “Through this strategic partnership, we’ll put hospitality at the forefront of patient service, helping to customize care experiences.”  
  
Penn State Health is moving to Sodexo as a single vendor to provide standardization and efficiencies system-wide while supporting its food services operations, including patient nutrition, retail services such as cafeterias, Starbucks and Au Bon Pain (on the Hershey Medical Center campus), catering, and vending. Sodexo will deliver nutritious and healthy options for patients, guests, and staff in addition to customized hospitality initiatives created with the patient experience top of mind.  

The change brought by Sodexo, which should appear seamless to patients, visitors, and staff, will increase long-term cost-effectiveness for the organization and provide an improved, consistent customer experience at food services locations and programs across the system. Through this process, the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center will transition their patient dining program to a hotel style room service model, a proven patient satisfier.   
 
The program is delivered with HealthTouch technology, a state-of-the-art diet software system designed to enhance the food ordering and tracking experience while ensuring compliance with prescribed diet orders and restrictions. The patient experience is enhanced by Experiencia, Sodexo’s proprietary insights platform that enables teams to uniquely address each patient’s needs along their care journey, leveraging predictive data and real-time insights.  

About Sodexo North America  

At Sodexo Healthcare we build trusted partnerships with health systems to support their care delivery mission. Leveraging science, insights and imagination, we provide solutions and contribute essential non-clinical services wherever care is delivered, to enhance patients’ and caregivers’ experience while improving our clients’ financial health. Sodexo Healthcare’s 35,000 employees provide human-centered care with food and nutrition, environmental and clinical engineering services that support healthcare teams and overall operations at over 1,500 sites in the United States.  
 

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 72 countries. Sodexo is a leading provider of integrated food, facilities management and other services that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities and improve quality of life for millions of customers in corporate, education, healthcare, senior living, sports and leisure, government and other environments daily. The company employs 160,000 people at 13,000 sites in all 50 U.S. states and Canada, and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs through its annual purchases of $19 billion in goods and services from small to large businesses. Sodexo is committed to supporting diversity and inclusion and safety, while upholding the highest standards of corporate responsibility and ethical business conduct. In support of local communities across the U.S., in 2019, Sodexo contributed over 151,500 in volunteer hours, and since 1996, the Stop Hunger Foundation has contributed nearly $34.5 million to help feed children in America impacted by hunger. To learn more about Sodexo, visit us.sodexo.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitterand YouTube.   

CONTACT: Heidi Bullman
Sodexo
Heidi.Bullman@sodexo.com

Seite 1 von 2
Sodexo Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SodexoSelectedto ProvideClinical Nutrition ExpertiseatPenn State Health Sodexowillbring customized concepts– aiming to elevate the patient experience and positively impact patient outcomes -to all Penn State Health campusesHershey, Pa., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sodexo, a leader in food services and facilities …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Valneva Publishes its FY 2020 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Vow ASA: Contemplated Private Placement
Vow ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders and close associates
Euro Manganese gibt Privatplatzierung bekannt, um die Entwicklung von hochreinen Manganprodukten zu ...
Bitfarms Announces Installed Hashrate of 1.2 EH/s and Provides Corporate Updates
QMX Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Arrangement With Eldorado
WISeKey $WKEY Partners with Cortus to Secure Automated Vehicles Capable of Controlling All Aspects ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.03.21
SodexoMAGIC Donates 1,000 ‘Welcome back to School – Safe at Home’ Safety Kits to Chicago Public Schools Students Upon Returning to In-Person Learning
22.03.21
Sodexo appoints Anne Bardot as Group Chief Communications Officer
19.03.21
Sodexo and the IUF committed to health and safety priorities
17.03.21
Sodexo announces the departure of its Chief People Officer
16.03.21
Menu Items Unveiled for College Basketball’s Big Event at Lucas Oil Stadium
15.03.21
Sodexo and ‘Women Back to Work’ Help Bridge the Employment Gap for Women Re-entering the workforce
03.03.21
Sodexo - Monthly disclosure on share capital and voting rights February 28, 2021
23.02.21
Sodexo Launches $10M Scholarship Program Administered by UNCF for its U.S. Frontline Employees and Their Dependents to Attend HBCUs
22.02.21
Sodexo and PartsSource form Industry Partnership to Advance Healthcare Technology Management Innovation

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.06.20
1
Sodexo funktioniert