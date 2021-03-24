 

CrowdStrike Named a Leader in Managed Detection and Response

CrowdStrike Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, today announced that Forrester Research, Inc. named CrowdStrike a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Managed Detection And Response (MDR), Q1 2021 report[1].

According to Forrester[1], “CrowdStrike’s financial performance and excellent attach rates of services to endpoint sales already make competitors jealous, but its clean, easy-to-navigate user interface should also cause them envy. CrowdStrike capitalizes on threat intelligence it gathers via incident response and the Falcon endpoint platform, embedding the organic threat intelligence captured from those sources throughout its approach to MDR service delivery and providing substantial value to clients.”

As the Forrester report states[1], “CrowdStrike’s threat hunting capabilities also stand out, with hypothesis-driven, behavioral, analytic, and adversary-based threat hunts happening on a consistent basis. These are tailored and customized to clients’ environments as needed. CrowdStrike client references highlight the speed with which the vendor responds to both detected security incidents and to support issues in general and the process-driven nature of investigations as major strengths.”

“This recognition from Forrester cements CrowdStrike’s position as a leader in the managed detection and response market,” said Shawn Henry, chief security officer and president of CrowdStrike Services at CrowdStrike. “In the past year, we’ve seen organizations challenged by the increasingly complex and rapidly changing tactics of savvy cyber adversaries, as they have dealt with expanding remote workforces and a growing threat landscape. Our continued recognition as a leader in Forrester Wave reports reaffirms our belief that coupling exceptional services with the CrowdStrike Falcon Platform is key to helping companies detect threats and ultimately stop breaches.”

The Forrester Wave: Managed Detection And Response, Q1 2021 report identified the most significant managed detection and response providers to evaluate strengths and weaknesses based on 19 criteria grouped into three high-level segments: Current Offering, Strategy and Market Presence. CrowdStrike had among the highest scores in the Strategy as well as Market Presence categories.

In Forrester’s evaluation, CrowdStrike received the highest score possible in the following 11 of the 19 criteria:

  • Current Offering: Time-to-Value, Threat Hunting, Threat Intelligence, User Interface, MITRE ATT&CK Framework Mapping and Use, Managed Detection
  • Strategy: Performance, Product Vision, Vision and Milestones
  • Market Presence: Product Revenue, Enterprise Clients

Forrester’s report notes CrowdStrike’s “superlative incident response pedigree”, elite threat hunting and threat intelligence capabilities.

