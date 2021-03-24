 

Delta Drone strengthens its portfolio of strategic investments equity investment in Israeli Sightec

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.03.2021, 18:00  |  16   |   |   

Delta Drone strengthens its portfolio of strategic investments: equity investment in Israeli Sightec

March 24, 2021 at 6 p.m.

Thanks to the establishment of its subsidiary Delta Drone International (a company listed on the Sydney ASX stock exchange - DLT:ASX), the group now has three solid development bases outside France: Southern Africa and Australia for the mining and agriculture sectors and Israel via ParaZero, on-board drone safety systems.

This position also offers the group the major opportunity to be as close as possible to the high-tech sector in Israel, the leading area of innovation for the drone sector worldwide.
It is in this context that the team present in Tel Aviv allowed Delta Drone, through its investment company UDT - United Drone Technology (ex-DDrone Invest) to sign an investment agreement in the Israeli machine vision company, Sightec (https://www.sightec.com/).

Sightec is a start-up based in Tel Aviv, that develops machine vision software for autonomous flights including automatic navigation and landing solutions that turn off-the-shelf cameras intro smart sensors and make drones more intelligent and autonomous, capable of analyzing and managing their entire environment in real time.

Thanks to the NavSight system developed by Sightec, drones have a real-time "visual situation awareness" of the flight environment, day and night, without the use of GPS. During navigation, take-off and landing phases, the system analyzes the drone’s ever changing surroundings in real time while detecting and classifying dynamic and static objects that can affect the flight safety. This data is then instantly analyzed to manage and adapt the drone’s flight plan.

The NavSight system is a major contributor to safety, including Beyond Line Of Sight (BVLOS) missions. Furthermore, it is very complementary to ParaZero’s on-board safety package. The joint offering forms the most active, automatic and autonomous safety solution in the drone market

In addition to this investment, Delta Drone and Sightec plan to develop close technology collaboration between their respective engineering teams in France and Israel.

Sightec's clients include drone and avionics integrators for reconnaissance and homeland security missions such as Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Elta Systems, as well as drone integrators in a wide range of civilian applications, including delivery, mapping, security and first responders.


About Delta Drone: Delta Drone Group is a recognized international player in the civil drone industry for professional use. It develops a range of professional solutions based on drone technology as well as all associated services that form a complete value chain.
Delta Drone shares are listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market - ISIN Code: FR0011522168
Also listed on Euronext Growth of BSA Y - Code ISIN: FR 0013400991

www.deltadrone.com

Investor Contacts:                                                                         Press Contact:

     
Jerome Gacoin Louise Caetano
+33 1 75 77 54 65 +33 1 55 02 15 13
jgacoin@aelium.fr l.caetano@open2europe.com

 

Sarah Ousahla
+33 1 55 02 15 31
s.ousahla@open2europe.com

Attachment


Delta Drone Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Delta Drone strengthens its portfolio of strategic investments equity investment in Israeli Sightec Delta Drone strengthens its portfolio of strategic investments: equity investment in Israeli Sightec March 24, 2021 at 6 p.m. Thanks to the establishment of its subsidiary Delta Drone International (a company listed on the Sydney ASX stock …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Valneva Publishes its FY 2020 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements
Vow ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders and close associates
Bitfarms Announces Installed Hashrate of 1.2 EH/s and Provides Corporate Updates
QMX Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Arrangement With Eldorado
Euro Manganese gibt Privatplatzierung bekannt, um die Entwicklung von hochreinen Manganprodukten zu ...
Embrace the Unexpected: Kolab Project Launches First Cannabis Concentrate with 232 Series Diamonds
Global Eagle Successfully Completes Sale to Investor Group and Operations Emerge from Restructuring ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.03.21
Delta Drone acquires stake in DIODON Drone Technology

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13.03.21
48
Delta Drone ein Unternehmen mit Zukunft?!