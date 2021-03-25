 

MacDonald Mines Provides Detail Regarding the New Claims Acquisition

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021, 01:11  |  55   |   |   

TORONTO, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: BMK) (“MacDonald Mines” or the “Company”) wishes to provide additional detail regarding the claims acquisition announced on March 22, 2021.

The Company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 100% interest in 4 claims (the “Claims”) located within the borders of the Company’s Jovan property. This acquisition adds 36 hectares to the Company’s land position. The claims to be acquired cover an extension of the geophysical anomaly that MacDonald is currently targeting in its ongoing drilling program at Jovan.

Acquisition Terms

To acquire an 100% interest in the Claims, on closing, MacDonald Mines agrees to:

  • pay to the Vendor C$75,000 in cash; and
  • issue to the Vendor 1,071,429 Class A common shares of the Company at CDN$0.07 per share (based on the previous 5-day VWAP at the time of signing the definitive agreement and subject to TSX-V approval), for a total fair value of $75,000.

The complete terms of the transaction will be available on SEDAR under the Company's profile.

About MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd.
MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol "BMK".

To learn more about MacDonald Mines, please visit www.macdonaldmines.com 

For more information, please contact:

Mia Boiridy, President & CEO, (250) 575-3305, mboiridy@macdonaldmines.com

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.


MacDonald Mines Exploration Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MacDonald Mines Provides Detail Regarding the New Claims Acquisition TORONTO, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: BMK) (“MacDonald Mines” or the “Company”) wishes to provide additional detail regarding the claims acquisition announced on March 22, 2021. The Company has signed …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Valneva Publishes its FY 2020 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Bitfarms Announces Installed Hashrate of 1.2 EH/s and Provides Corporate Updates
Embrace the Unexpected: Kolab Project Launches First Cannabis Concentrate with 232 Series Diamonds
Giyani Closes Bought Deal Public Offering Raising Gross Proceeds of Approximately C$11.5 Million
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19
WISeKey $WKEY Partners with Cortus to Secure Automated Vehicles Capable of Controlling All Aspects ...
Mowi ASA: Integrated Annual Report 2020
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.03.21
MacDonald Mines Intersects 4.97 g/t Gold over 3.03 m, including 15.7 g/t Gold over 0.95 m from its 2020 Program at Scadding and Announces a 3-Area Drill Program for 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
24.03.21
76
MacDonald Mining - Potential für eine hochgradige und OpenPit-fähige Mine in Ontario