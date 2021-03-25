 

DGAP-News RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG Proves to be Reliable Regarding Challenges in COVID-19 Pandemic

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
25.03.2021, 08:00  |  61   |   |   

DGAP-News: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Results
RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG Proves to be Reliable Regarding Challenges in COVID-19 Pandemic

25.03.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Bad Neustadt / Saale | 25th March 2021

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG Proves to be Reliable Regarding Challenges in COVID-19 Pandemic

  • Financial year 2020 was characterised by COVID-19 pandemic and takeover of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG by Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA
     
  • Net consolidated profit falls drastically to Euro 2.5 million as a result of pandemic
     
  • Operating result continues to be strongly influenced by increasing regulatory interventions, the highly competitive environment and difficult conditions in the recruitment of specialist employees
     
  • Significant increase in material and staffing costs due to corona protection measures
     
  • Call on Federal Minister of Health to keep his promise that no hospital will become deficit as a result of pandemic. The clinics urgently need full compensation for their lost revenue as well as planning security
  • Supervisory Board re-appoints Dr Gunther K. Weiss to the Board of Management as of 1st January 2022

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG, one of the leading healthcare providers in Germany, looks back on a medically and economically challenging year: "Providing the best possible care for all our patients has always been our motivation even in the COVID 19 pandemic and its often difficult conditions. My special thanks go to the entire team at RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG," Dr Christian Höftberger, Chairman of the Board of Management of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG, stated.

In 2020 occupancy was significantly reduced in many hospitals due to the pandemic. Scheduled procedures and non-urgent medical treatments had to be postponed in order to keep beds free for COVID-19 patients and to implement new, stricter (hygiene) obligations. At the same time staffing and material requirements for the extensive hygiene protection measures increased massively.

Seite 1 von 6
Rhoen-Klinikum Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG Proves to be Reliable Regarding Challenges in COVID-19 Pandemic DGAP-News: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Results RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG Proves to be Reliable Regarding Challenges in COVID-19 Pandemic 25.03.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers beschließt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen unter ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA FY 2020 marked by accretive capital recycling further supporting shareholder value ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Kontrollerlangung / Zielgesellschaft: Orbis AG; Bieter: Hörmann Digital Beteiligungs GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA resolves on share buy-back program with a volume of up to 500 million euro
DGAP-News: FOLLOWING OVERWHELMING SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT, NOUVEAU MONDE ANNOUNCES SHARE CONSOLIDATION IN FURTHER ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers setzt den Platzierungspreis für die neuen Aktien aus ...
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung 2021 beschließt Dividende in Höhe von 0,70 Euro je Aktie
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a MTWO Phase-II-contract (No. 15 / 2021) with a leading international ...
EQS-Adhoc: SoftwareONE enters into a strategic agreement with Microsoft for application services and SAP on ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG BESCHLIESST AUSGABE VON RUND 5 MIO. AKTIEN ZU EUR 1,54 PRO AKTIE IM RAHMEN EINER ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-DD: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG deutsch
DGAP-News: CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV um Phase ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer wird neuer Partner und Haupttrikotsponsor des englischen Fußball-Clubs ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG zeigt sich als verlässliches Unternehmen in herausfordernder COVID-19-Pandemie (deutsch)
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG zeigt sich als verlässliches Unternehmen in herausfordernder COVID-19-Pandemie
14.03.21
Experten warnen vor verschärftem Mangel an Pflegepersonal
14.03.21
Techniker Krankenkasse:  Acht von zehn Rücken-OPs wohl unnötig
11.03.21
Durchbruch bei den Tarifverhandlungen für den nicht-ärztlichen Dienst am Universitätsklinikum Gießen und Marburg (UKGM) / Geschäftsführung und ver.di schnüren großes Tarifpaket
05.03.21
Weniger Covid-19-Patienten - aber nicht mehr freie Intensivbetten

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
5.408
► RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG - Wachstumsstark ◄