RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG Proves to be Reliable Regarding Challenges in COVID-19 Pandemic

Bad Neustadt / Saale | 25th March 2021

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG Proves to be Reliable Regarding Challenges in COVID-19 Pandemic

Financial year 2020 was characterised by COVID-19 pandemic and takeover of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG by Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA



Net consolidated profit falls drastically to Euro 2.5 million as a result of pandemic



Operating result continues to be strongly influenced by increasing regulatory interventions, the highly competitive environment and difficult conditions in the recruitment of specialist employees



Significant increase in material and staffing costs due to corona protection measures



Call on Federal Minister of Health to keep his promise that no hospital will become deficit as a result of pandemic. The clinics urgently need full compensation for their lost revenue as well as planning security

Supervisory Board re-appoints Dr Gunther K. Weiss to the Board of Management as of 1st January 2022

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG, one of the leading healthcare providers in Germany, looks back on a medically and economically challenging year: "Providing the best possible care for all our patients has always been our motivation even in the COVID 19 pandemic and its often difficult conditions. My special thanks go to the entire team at RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG," Dr Christian Höftberger, Chairman of the Board of Management of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG, stated.

In 2020 occupancy was significantly reduced in many hospitals due to the pandemic. Scheduled procedures and non-urgent medical treatments had to be postponed in order to keep beds free for COVID-19 patients and to implement new, stricter (hygiene) obligations. At the same time staffing and material requirements for the extensive hygiene protection measures increased massively.