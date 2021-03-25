 

Atari Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020

Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report
as of September 30, 2020

Press release - Paris, March 25, 2021 8:00am – Atari, a world-wide known producer in the industry of consumer brands and interactive entertainment products, announced today that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 24, 2021 its Half Year Financial Report for period ended September 30, 2020.

The documents, can be downloaded from the Company’s website (www.atari-investisseurs.fr, menu ‘Publications Financières’ for the French version and on https://www.atari-investisseurs.fr/en, menu “Financial Reports” for the English version). It is also available free of charge on request by mail addressed to the company - 25 rue Godot de Mauroy 75009 PARIS.

About Atari:

Atari, an affiliated company of Atari SA and its subsidiaries, constitutes a worldwide entity focusing in offering interactive entertainment and multiplatform licensing products. Atari was founded in 1972 and since then, the company forms a leading innovation-driven brand in the world of video games. The company’s portfolio includes the ownership and management of more than 200 games and franchises. Some of the most known titles are Asteroids, Centipede, Missile Command and Pong. Atari makes also available attractive online games for smartphones, tables, and other compatible devices with its state-of-the-art portfolio and projects. The company is responsible for the development and distribution of interactive entertainment gaming consoles by maintaining partnerships with some of the world’s most reputable companies, such as Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo. Atari utilizes its brand and franchises by offering licensing agreements in other industries, such as media, derivative products, and publishing. For more information, visit www.atari.com and www.atari-investisseurs.fr/en/. Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Paris (Compartment C, ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ATA), in Sweden on Nasdaq First North Growth Market as Swedish Depositary Receipts (ISIN Code SE0012481232, Ticker ATA SDB) and are eligible for the Nasdaq International program in the United States (OTC - Ticker PONGF).

2021 Atari Interactive, Inc.  Atari and the Atari logo are registered trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.  All individual Atari game names and logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Atari Interactive, Inc. or its affiliates. 

Contacts

Atari - Philippe Mularski, CFO                                                         Calyptus - Marie Calleux
Tel +33 1 83 64 61 57 - pm@atari-sa.com                                   Tel + 33 1 53 65 68 68 – atari@calyptus.net

This is information that Atari SA. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on March 25th, 2020 at 8:00am CET.

