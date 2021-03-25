 

Sievi Capital Plc Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act: Jussi Capital Oy’s holding in Sievi Capital has decreased below 5 %

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021, 08:50  |  36   |   |   

Sievi Capital Plc
Stock exchange release, 25 March 2021 at 9:50 am EET 

Sievi Capital Plc: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act: Jussi Capital Oy’s holding in Sievi Capital has decreased below 5 %

Sievi Capital Plc has received on 24 March 2021 the following notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act from Jussi Capital Oy, according to which their total holding of shares in Sievi Capital Plc has decreased below five percent (5 %) on 24 March 2021. 

Jussi Capital Oy’s ownership of Sievi Capital Plc's shares and votes according to the notification: 

  % of
shares and voting rights 		% of
shares and voting rights through financial instruments 		Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0 - 0 57 974 409
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 24.99 - 24.99 -

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed: 

A: Shares and voting rights 

Class/type of shares
ISIN code 		Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
  Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 		Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009008924 0 - 0 -
SUBTOTAL A 0 - 0 -

 

SIEVI CAPITAL PLC

 

FURTHER INFORMATION:
CEO Päivi Marttila, tel. +358 400 285 358

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.sievicapital.fi

 

 Sievi Capital is a listed (Nasdaq Helsinki) private equity investment company that invests in small and medium-sized Finnish companies. Sievi Capital acts in close partnership with management and co-owners in target companies and actively supports growth, performance and value creation.

 


Sievi Capital Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sievi Capital Plc Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act: Jussi Capital Oy’s holding in Sievi Capital has decreased below 5 % Sievi Capital PlcStock exchange release, 25 March 2021 at 9:50 am EET  Sievi Capital Plc: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act: Jussi Capital Oy’s holding in Sievi Capital has decreased …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Bitfarms Announces Installed Hashrate of 1.2 EH/s and Provides Corporate Updates
Embrace the Unexpected: Kolab Project Launches First Cannabis Concentrate with 232 Series Diamonds
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Giyani Closes Bought Deal Public Offering Raising Gross Proceeds of Approximately C$11.5 Million
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19
Monument ernennt Chris Leighton zum Interims-CFO
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company‘s, PowerTap’s, Update on the Development of the ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:55 Uhr
Sievi Capital Plc: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act: Preato Capital AB’s holding in Sievi Capital has crossed the threshold of 20 %
12.03.21
Sievi Capital Plc: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act: Jussi Capital Oy’s holding in Sievi Capital has decreased below 25 %
11.03.21
Sievi Capital’s Annual Report 2020 published
08.03.21
Sievi Capital Plc - Managers' Transactions
26.02.21
Sievi Capital Plc: Managers' Transactions
24.02.21
Sievi Capital’s Corporate Governance Statement and Governing bodies’ Remuneration Report for 2020 published
24.02.21
Sievi Capital Plc’s Financial Statements Release for 1 January–31 December 2020