Sievi Capital Plc Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act: Jussi Capital Oy’s holding in Sievi Capital has decreased below 5 %
Sievi Capital Plc
Stock exchange release, 25 March 2021 at 9:50 am EET
Sievi Capital Plc: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act: Jussi Capital Oy’s holding in Sievi Capital has decreased below 5 %
Sievi Capital Plc has received on 24 March 2021 the following notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act from Jussi Capital Oy, according to which their total holding of shares in Sievi Capital Plc has decreased below five percent (5 %) on 24 March 2021.
Jussi Capital Oy’s ownership of Sievi Capital Plc's shares and votes according to the notification:
|
% of
shares and voting rights
|
% of
shares and voting rights through financial instruments
|Total of both in %
|Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|0
|-
|0
|57 974 409
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|24.99
|-
|24.99
|-
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights
|
Class/type of shares
ISIN code
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
|
Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
|
Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI0009008924
|0
|-
|0
|-
|SUBTOTAL A
|0
|-
|0
|-
SIEVI CAPITAL PLC
FURTHER INFORMATION:
CEO Päivi Marttila, tel. +358 400 285 358
DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.sievicapital.fi
Sievi Capital is a listed (Nasdaq Helsinki) private equity investment company that invests in small and medium-sized Finnish companies. Sievi Capital acts in close partnership with management and co-owners in target companies and actively supports growth, performance and value creation.
Sievi Capital Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare