 

KVH Introduces High Performance, Easy-to-install TracPhone V30 Marine VSAT Antenna for Affordable Internet at Sea

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021, 09:00  |  62   |   |   

Innovative system features single-cable, DC-powered design, integrated modem in the dome for higher signal strength and efficiency, and compact belowdecks unit with built-in Wi-Fi

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), today introduces at the Palm Beach (FL) International Boat Show the TracPhone V30, an ultra-compact Ku-band VSAT antenna designed to deliver data speeds as fast as 6 Mbps down/2 Mbps up for leisure and commercial boats wanting to experience the benefits of Internet at sea. Measuring just 37 cm (14.5 inches) diameter and weighing 10.6 kg (23.4 lbs), the TracPhone V30 is designed to provide ease of installation and retrofit with a single power-data coax cable, versus multiple cables, and to utilize DC power, a plus for small boats with a limited power supply.

KVH engineered the antenna with a modem in the dome to deliver outstanding reception with improved signal efficiency, as well as high-performance tracking and stabilization for fast boats and rough seas. A streamlined belowdecks unit, called the VSAT-Hub, provides state-of-the-art HTS modem connections, built-in Wi-Fi, data routing, firewall security, and a VoIP adapter for phone calls.

This combination of TracPhone V30’s small antenna size, easy installation, and fast data speed makes Internet connectivity, content streaming, and social media use possible on sailboats, center console boats, and recreational boats. In addition, the TracPhone V30 is well-suited to commercial vessels that don’t voyage globally, including fishing boats, tugboats, and offshore service vessels. For leisure and commercial vessels, the TracPhone V30 offers the advantages of advanced satcom technology as a replacement for legacy L-band systems that typically provide data speeds of only 432 Kbps.

“Our new TracPhone V30 delivers fast data speeds in a compact unit and we anticipate it will disrupt the leisure and commercial markets by making VSAT at sea affordable like never before,” says Mark Woodhead, KVH executive vice president of mobile connectivity. “Whether they are streaming content, checking email, using social media, or managing their business, both recreational boaters and small commercial vessel operators can count on reliable VSAT connectivity wherever they go.”

Seite 1 von 3
KVH Industries Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KVH Introduces High Performance, Easy-to-install TracPhone V30 Marine VSAT Antenna for Affordable Internet at Sea Innovative system features single-cable, DC-powered design, integrated modem in the dome for higher signal strength and efficiency, and compact belowdecks unit with built-in Wi-FiMIDDLETOWN, R.I., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - KVH Industries, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Bitfarms Announces Installed Hashrate of 1.2 EH/s and Provides Corporate Updates
Embrace the Unexpected: Kolab Project Launches First Cannabis Concentrate with 232 Series Diamonds
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Giyani Closes Bought Deal Public Offering Raising Gross Proceeds of Approximately C$11.5 Million
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19
Monument ernennt Chris Leighton zum Interims-CFO
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company‘s, PowerTap’s, Update on the Development of the ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.03.21
KVH Partners with Tile Marine for KVH Watch Maritime IoT Solution
11.03.21
KVH Offers TACNAV 3D with Photonic Integrated Chip Technology
02.03.21
KVH Industries Names Roger A. Kuebel as new CFO
02.03.21
KVH Industries Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
01.03.21
KVH Industries to Host Fourth Quarter/Year-end Conference Call on March 2, 2021
25.02.21
KVH Partners with Smart Ship Hub for KVH Watch Maritime IoT Solution