GBT’s Long-Range Radio Prototype Design Includes Thermal Control System

SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT” or the “Company”), the design of its long range radio prototype design incorporates a thermal control system for efficient heat dissipation. Advanced thermal engineering efforts are invested to ensure reliable operation of the Infinia radio system. The design includes a forced air-cooling system that includes special intake, outtake and fanning components to maintain optimal operational temperature. The design includes a customized heat dissipating heat sink to be mounted within each component enclosure, with a specific orientation and shape. A unique cooling airflow path is designed to efficiently provide forced air venting keeping the circuitries at an optimal temperature. The design of the system contemplates taking into consideration the ambient air temperatures to enable efficient operations in hot regions around the world. A comprehensive design was developed to determine the thermal conditions for the radio transceivers within the mobile, base and repeater units. Experimental techniques and numerical simulations were used to study the various thermal paths to develop the optimal cooling airflow. The power and thermal management of the Infinia system are directly correlated to yield an optimal solution. A concurrent plant including topology, size and control optimization will be apply to both power and thermal domains to ensure reliability and high performance. An optimized thermal system is crucial especially if the system is targeted to be used for emergency and military applications worldwide.



"We have invested major efforts in the design of the Infinia long range radio thermal engineering aspects since they are crucial for its reliability and performance. As high-power circuits and components are producing high heat, it is essential to ensure an efficient cooling system to maintain optimal working conditions, ensuring reliable operation especially in hot areas around the world. Electronic components may get hot and a key factor for their reliable operation is an efficient heat dissipation system. Therefore, an early stages thermal engineering efforts were made to cover a wide range of operational situations that require thermal control. We aim to have the Infinia system to become an efficient solution within wide range of domains starting with telemedicine and including military, security and emergency applications. A comprehensive thermal engineering implementation will ensure its high performance and reliability” stated Danny Rittman, the Company’s CTO.