Houston Wire & Cable Company to be Acquired by OmniCable in $91 Million Transaction

OmniCable is a subsidiary of Dot Holdings Co, which is owned by Dot Family Holdings, owners and operators of Dot Foods, Inc., the largest food industry redistributor in North America.

HOUSTON, Texas and WEST CHESTER, Pa., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ: HWCC) (HWCC) and Omni Cable, LLC (OmniCable) today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which OmniCable will acquire all outstanding shares of HWCC common stock for $5.30 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at $91 million. The price represents a premium of 39% to HWCC’s unaffected closing price of $3.80 on March 24, 2021 and an 89% premium to the $2.81 average closing price for the preceding 12-month period. The transaction was unanimously approved by HWCC’s Board of Directors. All HWCC directors and officers have agreed to vote their shares, including shares held by The D 3 Family Funds, in favor of the transaction. Such shares currently represent approximately 19% of the issued and outstanding shares as of March 24, 2021.

The combined company results in a national wire and cable redistribution industry leader that will maximize OmniCable’s and HWCC’s highly complementary businesses, products and national footprint to better meet the needs of both companies’ customers. The combined company also will continue HWCC’s fastener redistribution business. Following the close of the transaction, each company will retain its own brands and its existing locations.

James L. Pokluda III, HWCC’s President & CEO, commented, “HWCC, Vertex and OmniCable are highly respected suppliers in their respective markets serving electrical and industrial distributors throughout the U.S. and Canada. This merger creates an outstanding combination of leading businesses that will be well positioned to provide increased value and customer service to its redistributor partners.”

“The HWCC team shares our passion for customer service,” said Jeff Siegfried, OmniCable founder and vice chairman. “Our shared central focus on redistribution, logistical expertise, and unyielding pursuit of perfection for our business partners will drive both businesses to enhance the value that we bring to the marketplace. We look forward to continued growth and the shared learning we know will come from this new relationship.”