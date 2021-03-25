OneWater Marine Announces the Creation of OneWater Yacht Group
Brings together a nationwide network of yacht sales and service under one unified brand
BUFORD, Ga., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEW) (“OneWater” or “the Company”) announced today that it has created the OneWater Yacht Group, bringing together its
geographically diverse yacht sales team and Grande Yachts sales team, under one unified brand to further enhance the positioning of the Company’s yacht sales and services locations. The group
unifies OneWater’s yachting presence and provides a launchpad for further growth, while amplifying the Company’s service and repair offerings at the Roscioli Yachting Center.
“We are incredibly excited to introduce the OneWater Yacht Group, which we believe will redefine the gold standard of yacht buying and ownership,” said Austin Singleton, Chief Executive Officer of OneWater. “This re-alignment intensifies our focus on expanding our yachting sales and services and unifies our team of industry veterans under one brand to accelerate the opportunities in the yachting segment.”
Capitalizing on OneWater’s breadth of in-house services and expansive geographic footprint, the Company has rebranded certain Grande Yachts’ sales and brokerage locations, led by Bryan Braley. The OneWater Yacht Group will have branded sales offices in Southeast Florida, North Carolina, New York, and Maryland, as well as satellite offices in Clearwater and Destin, Florida, Lake Lanier, Georgia, and Boston and Cape Cod, Massachusetts. The Group represents some of the best brands in yachting including, Absolute, Belize, Chris-Craft, Riviera, Sunseeker and Prestige Yachts in select locations.
Supporting the OneWater Yacht Group and its customers is the Roscioli Yachting Center (“Roscioli”), which the Company acquired in December 2020. Roscioli is a renowned, full-service marina and yachting facility located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, which has served yacht owners for more than 50 years. The Roscioli team includes more than one hundred skilled craftsmen who utilize premier equipment and technology to provide customers with best-in-class services ranging from custom carpentry and fabrications, painting and refinishing, master mechanics, and superior dockside hospitality. The Roscioli Yachting Center enables the OneWater Yacht Group to deliver an unrivaled yacht buying and ownership experience.
