OneWater Marine Announces the Creation of OneWater Yacht Group

Brings together a nationwide network of yacht sales and service under one unified brand

BUFORD, Ga., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEW) (“OneWater” or “the Company”) announced today that it has created the OneWater Yacht Group, bringing together its geographically diverse yacht sales team and Grande Yachts sales team, under one unified brand to further enhance the positioning of the Company’s yacht sales and services locations. The group unifies OneWater’s yachting presence and provides a launchpad for further growth, while amplifying the Company’s service and repair offerings at the Roscioli Yachting Center.



“We are incredibly excited to introduce the OneWater Yacht Group, which we believe will redefine the gold standard of yacht buying and ownership,” said Austin Singleton, Chief Executive Officer of OneWater. “This re-alignment intensifies our focus on expanding our yachting sales and services and unifies our team of industry veterans under one brand to accelerate the opportunities in the yachting segment.”