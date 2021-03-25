 

First American Ranked Among the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance by Fortune and Great Place to Work for Fifth Consecutive Year

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading global provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, announced today that Fortune and Great Place to Work have recognized First American as one of the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & InsuranceTM for the fifth year in a row. The ranking is based on analysis of confidential survey responses from more than 840,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations across the country.

“The integrity, dedication and teamwork our people demonstrate every day has helped First American earn its reputation for leadership and innovation in the title insurance and settlement services industry,” said Dennis Gilmore, CEO, First American Financial Corporation. “Our employees bring our people-first philosophy to life through their efforts to create stronger relationships with each other, our customers and the communities in which we operate.”

Great Place to Work selected the 2021 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback derived from 75 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index survey. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or their role in the organization.

“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance. These companies are meeting the moment. Not only have they pivoted to new ways of working, but their employees’ report an even better company culture than before COVID-19,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO Great Place to Work. “The leaders of these companies can expect excellent business results thanks to their inclusive, high-trust cultures.”

In 2020, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list, and named one of the Best Workplaces for Women, each for the fifth year in a row.

The company’s Canadian subsidiary, FCT, has been named by Great Place to Work to the “Best Workplaces in Canada – 1000+ Employees” list for six consecutive years (2015-2020). In 2020, FCT was also recognized on the 2020 list of Best Workplaces for Inclusion, list of Best Workplaces for Women, and list of Best Workplaces for Mental Wellness.

The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and Fortune based on employee survey feedback.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $7.1 billion in 2020, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2020, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list for the fifth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

