FireEye Recognized by Leading Independent Research Firm As a Strong Performer for Managed Detection & Response Service

According to the Forrester report, “Mandiant Managed Defense — and its various iterations — is considered one of the first, if not the first, iterations of MDR that existed. That legacy remains in the service and for good reason.”

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today announced that it was recognized as a strong performer in the Forrester Research, Inc. report: “The Forrester Wave TM : Managed Detection and Response, Q1 2021.”

“We believe our ranking for ‘strength of current offering’ is a testament to Mandiant’s ability to protect our customers with cutting-edge frontline detections,” said Marshall Heilman, Executive Vice President, Managed Defense and FLARE, FireEye. “Our speed in integrating nation-grade threat intelligence and our attacker research into Managed Defense is important. It's a large part of what distinguishes us.”

The Forrester report notes, “FireEye’s MDR offering is one aimed at more sophisticated practitioners, with mature investigative methodologies and strong threat hunting capabilities as one would expect given the company’s reputation for incident response. FireEye’s MDR service does not require client sophistication in order to receive benefits, but more-mature clients and more-skilled practitioners with IR and threat intelligence experience will definitely maximize the value inherent in it.”

The full report “The Forrester Wave: Managed Detection and Response, Q1 2021” is available for download: https://www.fireeye.com/mandiant/managed-detection-and-response/forres ...

Mandiant Managed Defense Recognized as a Strong Performer for MDR – Blog: https://www.fireeye.com/blog/products-and-services/2021/03/fireeye-man ...

Learn more about amplifying teams and elevating security with Managed Defense: https://www.fireeye.com/mandiant/managed-detection-and-response.html

About Mandiant

Mandiant Solutions, a part of FireEye, brings together the world’s leading threat intelligence and frontline expertise with continuous security validation to arm organizations with the tools needed to increase security effectiveness and reduce organizational risk.

About FireEye, Inc.

FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks. FireEye has over 9,900 customers across 103 countries, including more than 50 percent of the Forbes Global 2000.

2021 FireEye, Inc. All rights reserved. FireEye and Mandiant are registered trademarks or trademarks of FireEye, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210325005278/en/