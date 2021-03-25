 

Discover Announced as 2021 CIO 100 Award Winner for Cloud Data Fabric Platform

Discover Financial Services was selected as a 2021 CIO 100 award winner. For over 30 years, the CIO 100 awards have recognized innovative organizations around the world that exemplify the highest level of strategic and operational excellence in IT.

“The Cloud Data Fabric (CDF) project allowed our engineers to innovate on multiple fronts and is aligned to Discover’s mission known as The Runway:Mission 80,000 FT, which focuses on development with an agile approach,” said Amir Arooni, chief information officer at Discover. “The Cloud Data Fabric platform helps deliver a distinct advantage for our business and improves customer experience by bringing information faster-to-market with higher quality and reliability.”

The Cloud Data Fabric platform created an innovative approach to register our data assets with enough metadata that it drove automation, resulting in saving a significant amount of engineering time compared to previous techniques of ingesting data and securing sensitive data. This allowed Discover’s talented engineers to shift their focus toward more challenging complex tasks that will improve our customers’ digital experience. The product also resulted in faster adoption of next generation machine learning models, artificial intelligence, and accelerated legacy transformation efforts.

“This year’s CIO 100 class demonstrates an amazing array of initiatives. Many helped their organizations thrive during the dark days of the coronavirus pandemic, whether by directly addressing new realities in health care or business or expediting digital adoption to adapt,” said Anne McCrory, Group VP, Customer Experience & Operations, IDG Communications, Inc. “We are honored to showcase these achievements and the spirit behind them at this year’s virtual CIO 100 Symposium & Awards in August.”

About the CIO 100 Awards

The annual CIO 100 Awards celebrate 100 organizations and the teams within them that are using IT in innovative ways to deliver business value, whether by creating competitive advantage, optimizing business processes, enabling growth or improving relationships with customers. The award is an acknowledged mark of enterprise excellence.

Coverage of the 2021 CIO 100 award-winning projects will be available online at CIO.com in the weeks and months leading up to the event and in the summer issue of CIO’s digital magazine.

About CIO

CIO focuses on attracting the highest concentration of enterprise CIOs and business technology executives with unparalleled peer insight and expertise on business strategy, innovation, and leadership. As organizations grow with digital transformation, CIO provides its readers with key insights on career development, including certifications, hiring practices and skills development. The award-­winning CIO portfolio provides business technology leaders with analysis and insight on information technology trends and a keen understanding of IT’s role in achieving business goals. CIO is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available at http://www.idg.com.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most trusted brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

