Stericycle to Participate in Goldman Sachs Virtual 6th Annual Credit and Leveraged Finance Conference in May

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL) will participate in the Goldman Sachs Virtual 6th Annual Credit and Leveraged Finance Conference on Monday, May 17, 2021, with Ritu Narula, Vice President & Treasurer, and Andrew Ellis, Vice President of Investor Relations, hosting investor calls.

About Stericycle, Inc.

Stericycle, Inc., (Nasdaq: SRCL) is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protects people, promotes health and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in the U.S. and 17 countries worldwide with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services, secure information destruction and patient engagement. For more information about Stericycle, please visit www.stericycle.com.