 

AKKA Partners With On Device Solutions (ODS)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.03.2021, 17:45  |  24   |   |   

Regulatory News:

AKKA (Paris:AKA) joins forces with On Device Solutions (ODS), a leading provider of SAP mobile products and services, with continued expansion as a market leader in enterprise mobility, to increase the digitalization of asset heavy industries operations and accelerate customers’ access to mobility solutions.

ODS’ SAP EAM products and services together with AKKA’s comprehensive portfolio of digital solutions and expertise in engineering, will be instrumental to uniquely positioning this partnership’s expertise to support SAP customers in the mobility market.

In a context where Industry 4.01 is gaining ground, this partnership aims to accelerate customers’ access to mobility solutions covering many use cases such as management of technician fleets, digitalization of paper processes, management of store inventories or warehouse, management of maintenance or production instructions or digitalization of inspection processes.

This partnership cements the increased importance of enterprise mobility in expanding, future-ready businesses.

Anup Rathi, Products Director and Co-founder at On Device Solutions shared his excitement regarding the partnership: “On Device Solutions was established a decade ago in Birmingham UK and has since gone on to work with a number of global clients providing SAP mobile products and services. As part of our partner strategy we are excited to partner with AKKA, which expertise will help us grow in the French-speaking region.”

Commenting on this partnership Robert Pavkovic, SVP Digital Factory, France, AKKA Technologies, mentioned: “AKKA is committed to providing rapid innovation solutions to its customers. We are looking forward to this partnership as an additional enabler to our client’s digital transformation. We have developed for years now, a portfolio of digital technology solutions to support the transformation of our customers' products, processes and methods. This new technological asset of ODS will allow us to further accelerate the mobility solutions.”

ABOUT AKKA

AKKA is the European leader in engineering consulting and R&D services in the mobility segment. As an innovation accelerator for its clients, AKKA supports leading industry players in the automotive, aerospace, rail and life sciences sectors throughout the life cycle of their products with cutting edge digital technologies (AI, ADAS, IoT, Big Data, robotics, embedded computing, machine learning, etc.).

Founded in 1984, AKKA has a strong entrepreneurial culture and is pursuing its fast-paced growth and international development in line with its CLEAR 2022 strategic plan. With 22,000 employees, who are passionate about technology and dedicated to advancing the future of industry, the Group recorded revenues of €1.8 billion in 2019.

Following the completion of the friendly take-over bid of Data Respons launched in January 2020, AKKA now holds 100% of the company’s shares; with the success of this operation, AKKA leverages the most comprehensive portfolio of digital solutions in Europe to harness the growing demand from its customers in the mobility sector.

AKKA Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris and Brussels – Segment A – ISIN code: FR0004180537.

For more information, please visit: https://www.akka-technologies.com/?lang=fr

Follow us on: https://twitter.com/akka_tech?lang=fr

1 Industry 4.0 is the Fourth Industrial Revolution is the ongoing automation of traditional manufacturing and industrial practices, using modern smart technology.

Akka Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AKKA Partners With On Device Solutions (ODS) Regulatory News: AKKA (Paris:AKA) joins forces with On Device Solutions (ODS), a leading provider of SAP mobile products and services, with continued expansion as a market leader in enterprise mobility, to increase the digitalization of asset heavy …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Vertex Receives Australian TGA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ...
The Humana Foundation Awards Nearly $1 Million in a Second Year Investment to Kingsley House and ...
VIZIO Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Total Gabon: News Release 2020 Financial Results
BALYO Pursues Its Collaboration With XPO Logistics in a Series of Tests of Intelligent Reach Truck ...
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
BlackRock Nominates Hans E. Vestberg to Board of Directors
Air Liquide: Combined General Meeting on May 4, 2021: Publication of the Notice of Meeting
Median Technologies: Highly Successful Capital Increase via a Private Placement of 28.1 Million Euros
Titel
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
Trinseo Announces Pricing of Senior Notes and Term Loans to Fund the Acquisition of Arkema’s PMMA ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
AKKA FY 2020 RESULTS(1): PROFITABILITY(2) RESTORED IN H2 2020 IN ALL UNITS STRONG CASH FLOW GENERATION IN FY2020
10.03.21
Appointment of Dharam SHEORAN as CEO of AKKA North America
02.03.21
AKKA, Via Its Big Data Platform, Joins Forces With the Start-up SYLFEN
26.02.21
AKKA SUPPORTS ALSTOM IN A PIONEERING INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT OF TWO MONORAIL LINES IN CAIRO
25.02.21
AKKA: NEW RESEARCH & INNOVATION PROJECT FOR THE RELIABILITY AND EFFICIENCY OF RAIL TRACTION SYSTEMS
24.02.21
AKKA and Avianor Obtain Together the First Ever EASA STC Certification