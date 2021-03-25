 

DGAP-Adhoc Gerry Weber International AG: Angelika Schindler-Obenhaus is the new CEO - Alexander Gedat strives to return to the Supervisory Board

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Gerry Weber International AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Gerry Weber International AG: Angelika Schindler-Obenhaus is the new CEO - Alexander Gedat strives to return to the Supervisory Board

25-March-2021
GERRY WEBER International AG: Angelika Schindler-Obenhaus is the new CEO - Alexander Gedat strives to return to the Supervisory Board

(Halle/Westphalia, March 25th, 2021) - Today, the Supervisory Board of GERRY WEBER International AG appointed Angelika Schindler-Obenhaus as the new CEO for a three-year term, taking effect from the end of the corporation's 2021 Annual General Meeting. Angelika Schindler-Obenhaus takes over the position from Alexander Gedat, who assumed the role temporarily in February 2020. Alexander Gedat, who will remain CEO until the end of the Company's Annual General Meeting in 2021, strives to be elected to the Supervisory Board at the Annual Meeting and is willing to assume the role as Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

Angelika Schindler-Obenhaus (58) has been a member of the Board of the GERRY WEBER Group and Chief Operating Officer (COO) since August 2020. In this role, she is responsible for design, production, procurement, and marketing. Angelika Schindler-Obenhaus has been in the fashion industry for almost 40 years. She worked at Katag AG in Bielefeld for 15 years and has been a member of the Board since 2010, heading purchasing, marketing, and IT. During her time as a member of the Executive Board of Katag AG, she has particularly pushed the development of the premium brand (The Mercer) N.Y. and the sustainability initiatives of the company.

