 
checkAd

VGP NV Will Receive First Issuer Credit Rating by Fitch Which Assigned a Long-Term Investment Grade Rating of BBB- With a Stable Outlook

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.03.2021, 07:00  |  42   |   |   

Press Release
Regulated Information


26 March 2021, 7:00 am, Antwerp (Berchem), Belgium: VGP NV (‘VGP’ or ‘the Group’), a European provider of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate, today announces that the Group will receive its first issuer credit rating by Fitch which assigned a long-term investment grade rating of BBB- with a stable outlook.

VGP has engaged in a financial rating process in order to benefit from an enhanced access to debt capital markets when needed, including broader investor base and tighter spreads.

This rating reflects the strength of VGP's balance sheet as well as quality rental income base through a virtually fully occupied portfolio, leased to a blue-chip customer base. Prudent financial policy together with a well-managed development approach allowed VGP to receive an investment grade rating with a stable outlook.

VGP has continued to perform strongly throughout the first months of 2021. The VGP activities since 31 December 2020 can be summarised as follows:

  • The increase in demand of lettable area resulted in in the signing of new lease contracts increasing the annualised committed leases (including the Joint Ventures at 100%) with € 8.9 million
    to € 194.1 million (of which € 145.5 million related to the Joint Ventures).
  • Launch of 8 new construction projects after year-end, representing 208,000 m² of future and 2 buildings completed.
  • There are currently 40 buildings under construction representing 1,064,000 m² of lettable area of which 11 buildings (269,000 m²) were being constructed for the Joint Ventures. The new buildings under construction, which are already pre-let for 81%1, represent €66.1 million of annualised rental income when fully built and let.
  • The occupancy rate (own and Joint Ventures) reached 99.1%2 at 26th of March 2021 compared to 98.5% as at 31 December 2020.
  • Finally, the land bank continued to expand with the acquisition of new land plots for a total amount of € 22.1 million.


CONTACT DETAILS FOR INVESTORS AND MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Martijn Vlutters
(VP – Business Development & Investor Relations) 		Tel: +32 (0)3 289 1433
Petra Vanclova
(External Communications) 		Tel: +42 0 602 262 107
Anette Nachbar
Brunswick Group 		Tel: +49 152 288 10363

ABOUT VGP

VGP is a pan-European developer, manager and owner of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate. VGP operates a fully integrated business model with capabilities and longstanding expertise across the value chain. The company has a development land bank (owned or committed) of 7.65 million m² and the strategic focus is on the development of business parks. Founded in 1998 as a family-owned real estate developer in the Czech Republic, VGP with a staff of over 260 employees today owns and operates assets in 12 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. As of December 2020, the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to € 3.84 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NAV) of € 1.35 billion. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the Prague Stock Exchange (ISIN: BE0003878957).

For more information, please visit: http://www.vgpparks.eu  

Forward-looking statements:  This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management regarding future events, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. VGP is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release considering new information, future events or otherwise. The information in this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or an invitation to buy securities in VGP or an invitation or inducement to engage in any other investment activities.  VGP disclaims any liability for statements made or published by third parties and does not undertake any obligation to correct inaccurate data, information, conclusions or opinions published by third parties in relation to this or any other press release issued by VGP.



1    Calculated based on the contracted rent and estimated market rent for the vacant space.

2    Of which own portfolio: 100% and Joint Ventures: 99.0%


Attachment


VGP Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VGP NV Will Receive First Issuer Credit Rating by Fitch Which Assigned a Long-Term Investment Grade Rating of BBB- With a Stable Outlook Press ReleaseRegulated Information 26 March 2021, 7:00 am, Antwerp (Berchem), Belgium: VGP NV (‘VGP’ or ‘the Group’), a European provider of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate, today announces that the Group will receive …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Bitfarms Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2020
InflaRx Reports Full Year 2020 Financial & Operating Results
Sensei Biotherapeutics Reports Full Year 2020 Results and Provides Business Update
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Valoe Corporation: Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act
DeFi Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with HIVE Blockchain Technologies
SK Group Executive, Kyungyeol Song, Joins Plug Power Board Of Directors
Telenor gathers strength in IoT for the 5G era
Xebec Announces Q4 and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
VGP NV: Commits to be Carbon Neutral by 2025
01.03.21
VGP NV: Voting Rights and Denominator
26.02.21
VGP NV: a Transformative Year and a Significantly Stronger Platform Provides Foundation for a Good 2021