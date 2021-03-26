 
checkAd

The European Medicines Agency’s CHMP issues a positive opinion recommending marketing authorisation for Ponvory (ponesimod) to treat adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.03.2021, 13:28  |  25   |   |   

Allschwil, Switzerland – March 26, 2021

Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) was informed by the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson that the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has issued a positive opinion recommending marketing authorisation for Ponvory  (ponesimod) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) with active disease defined by clinical or imaging features.

Jean-Paul Clozel, M.D. and Chief Executive Officer of Idorsia commented:
“I’m very pleased to see this positive opinion from the CHMP, a very important step towards making ponesimod available to European patients. The whole team at Idorsia is proud to see this innovative oral therapy making this progress and we are very hopeful that the more than 10 years of clinical data that has been generated since we first treated patients with multiple sclerosis in clinical trials will now make a difference for patients.”

Idorsia and Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, have entered into a revenue-sharing agreement in respect to ponesimod. Under the terms of the revenue-sharing agreement, Idorsia is entitled to receive quarterly payments of 8% of the net sales of ponesimod products from Actelion.

For further details please read the full announcement from Janssen available here.

Notes to the editor

Adverse events should be reported.  This medicinal product is subject to additional monitoring and it is therefore important to report any suspected adverse events related to this medicinal product. Adverse events should be reported to Janssen-Cilag Limited on 01494 567447 or at dsafety@its.jnj.com and to regulatory authorities.

About Idorsia
Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more – We have more ideas, we see more opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong scientific core.

Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland – a European biotech-hub – Idorsia is specialized in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the pipeline, an experienced team of professionals covering all disciplines from bench to bedside, state-of-the-art facilities, and a strong balance sheet – the ideal constellation to translate R&D efforts into business success.

Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017 and has over 900 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our ambitious targets.


For further information, please contact
Andrew C. Weiss
Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil
+41 58 844 10 10
investor.relations@idorsia.com
media.relations@idorsia.com
www.idorsia.com

The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or "anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Anhang


Idorsia Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The European Medicines Agency’s CHMP issues a positive opinion recommending marketing authorisation for Ponvory (ponesimod) to treat adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis Allschwil, Switzerland – March 26, 2021 Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) was informed by the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson that the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has issued a …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
NIO Inc. Announces Temporary Suspension of Production for Five Working Days
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Correction: Resolutions from the Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S
Umicore - Notice of ordinary and special shareholders’ meetings
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Comments on the current blocking of the Suez Canal
Novo Nordisk A/S - Articles of Association
Yamana Gold Announces Filing of Technical Reports for Canadian Malartic and El Peñón
Comstock Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date
Grieg Seafood ASA: Integrated Annual Report 2020
Titel
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Valoe Corporation’s Financial Statement Release 2020 
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:28 Uhr
The European Medicines Agency’s CHMP issues a positive opinion recommending marketing authorisation for Ponvory (ponesimod) to treat adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis
19.03.21
US FDA approves Ponvory (ponesimod) to treat adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis
19.03.21
US FDA approves Ponvory (ponesimod) to treat adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis
10.03.21
FDA accepts the new drug application for review of Idorsia’s daridorexant for the treatment of adult patients with insomnia
10.03.21
FDA accepts the new drug application for review of Idorsia’s daridorexant for the treatment of adult patients with insomnia
03.03.21
Idorsia submits European marketing authorisation application for daridorexant for the treatment of adult patients with insomnia
03.03.21
Idorsia submits European marketing authorisation application for daridorexant for the treatment of adult patients with insomnia
01.03.21
Idorsia submits NDA for clazosentan to Japanese PMDA
01.03.21
Idorsia submits NDA for clazosentan to Japanese PMDA

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.02.21
83
Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -- geben Sie Ihre Meinung im Forum ab!