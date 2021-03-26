American Woodmark Corporation Announces Conditional Full Redemption of 4.875% Senior Notes Due 2026

American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) (the “Company”) today announced that it will give a notice of conditional full redemption to redeem all $350 million aggregate principal amount outstanding of its 4.875% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) pursuant to the terms of the indenture governing the Notes (the “Redemption”). The Redemption is conditioned upon, among other things, the consummation of a senior secured credit facility in an aggregate amount sufficient to fund the Redemption and refinance the Company’s existing senior secured credit facility pursuant to an amended and restated credit agreement to be entered into by the Company on terms and conditions satisfactory in all respects to the Company in its sole discretion.

The date the Company has fixed for the Redemption is April 26, 2021, which may be delayed by the Company in its sole discretion in accordance with the terms of the indenture governing the Notes (such date, as it may be delayed, the “redemption date”), subject to the conditions for redemption being satisfied or waived by the Company in its sole discretion. The Company may cancel the Redemption and rescind any notice concerning the Redemption in its sole discretion if the Company believes that the conditions for redemption will not be satisfied or waived. The aggregate redemption price for the Notes will be equal to 102.438% of the principal amount of the Notes redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the redemption date.