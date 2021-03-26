AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Lincoln National Corporation and Its Subsidiaries

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” of The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Lincoln Life & Annuity Company of New York (Syracuse, NY) and Lincoln Life Assurance Company of Boston (LLAC) (Dover, NH). These companies are the key life/health insurance subsidiaries of Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) (headquartered in Radnor, PA) [NYSE: LNC] and collectively referred to as Lincoln Financial Insurance Group (Lincoln).

Additionally, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a+” of Lincoln’s affiliate, First Penn-Pacific Life Insurance Company (FPP). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “a-” and all Long- and Short-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR; Short-Term IR) of LNC. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. All companies are domiciled in Fort Wayne, IN, unless otherwise specified. (Please see below for a detailed listing of the Long- and Short-Term IRs).