 
checkAd

Werner Commemorates Annual Driver Appreciation Spring Celebration

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.03.2021, 21:30  |  20   |   |   

OMAHA, Neb., March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is proud to kick off its Driver Appreciation Spring Celebration from March 29 through April 9. Each year, Werner hosts unique appreciation events for professional drivers in the spring in addition to National Truck Driver Appreciation Week in the fall.

During the Spring Celebration, members of Werner’s leadership team will visit several terminals nationwide to show appreciation for professional drivers. Drivers will receive complimentary pre-packaged meals and appreciation gifts at all of Werner’s terminals and dedicated sites. All CDC guideline recommendations will be followed. Werner has more than 10,000 professional drivers and owner operators collectively traveling over three million miles each day and supporting a network of 7,800 trucks and 23,000 trailers.

“Our professional drivers have been working extremely hard to keep America moving during the pandemic, and we are making sure their hard work doesn’t go unnoticed,” said Vice Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “We appreciate our drivers every day, but twice a year, we make sure to say it loud and clear, thank you.”

Werner was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America. Werner maintains its corporate headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska, and maintains offices in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes North American truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile services.

Werner’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN.” For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com.

Contact: Fred Thayer, Associate Vice President - Corporate Brand and Communications
Werner Enterprises, Inc.
402.895.6640 ext. 1002065
fthayer@werner.com

 


Werner Enterprises Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Werner Commemorates Annual Driver Appreciation Spring Celebration OMAHA, Neb., March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is proud to kick off its Driver Appreciation Spring Celebration from March 29 through April 9. Each year, Werner …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
NIO Inc. Announces Temporary Suspension of Production for Five Working Days
Umicore - Notice of ordinary and special shareholders’ meetings
UP Fintech Holding Limited Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Yamana Gold Announces Filing of Technical Reports for Canadian Malartic and El Peñón
Comstock Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date
Plug Power and Alpine F1 Team Connect for Unique Collaboration
Alcanna Reports 7.6% Growth in Same Store Liquor Sales and Strong Growth in Profitability in the ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Integrated Annual Report 2020
Arbor Realty Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
Werner Driver Allen Parker Wins 2021 International Driver Excellence Award
25.02.21
Werner Enterprises Increases Quarterly Dividend
24.02.21
Werner Enterprises Opens New Lake City, Florida Terminal