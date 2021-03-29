Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Jyske Bank A/S
This is to give notice of an Extraordinary General Meeting of Jyske Bank A/S, which will be held on Tuesday 27 April 2021, at 10.00 a.m. at Vestergade 8-16, 8600 Silkeborg, Denmark.
At the Annual General Meeting held on 23 March 2021, the motions to amend the Articles of Association were adopted. However, the members in General Meeting with a right to vote represented less than 90% of the share capital, wherefore the final adoption of the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association is subject to adoption at an Extraordinary General Meeting.
IMPORTANT NOTICE – coronavirus/COVID-19
We point out that due to the coronavirus/COVID-19 situation special circumstances will be involved in the holding of the General Meeting.
In order to minimise the risk of infection and to comply with the precautions of the government and the authorities, we encourage Jyske Bank’s shareholders to avoid attending the General Meeting physically, but instead take the opportunity to cast their votes either via power of attorney or postal vote.
In this context, we draw your attention to the possibility of asking questions in writing about the items on the agenda or Jyske Bank’s financial position. See more details under the item ”Questions from shareholders”.
If, contrary to expectations, the number of shareholders who want to attend the general meeting exceeds the number allowed under the social distancing rules, Jyske Bank will have to cancel the General Meeting. Jyske Bank’s management will be moderately represented at the General Meeting.
For the sake of good order, we point out that, due to the above considerations, no refreshments will be served at the General Meeting.
The AGENDA for consideration and final adoption:
|a.
|Motions proposed by the Supervisory Board:
|1.
|
The authority set out in Art. 4(2) of the Articles of Association (share issue without a pre-emption right) to expire on 1 March 2026 instead of 1 March 2022. In addition, the authorisation of
the General Meeting to the Supervisory Board to issue new shares without a pre-emption right will be reduced from DKK 100 m to DKK 70 m.
|2.
|
The authority set out in Art. 4(3) of the Articles of Association (share issue with a pre-emption right) to expire on 1 March 2026 instead of 1 March 2022. In addition, the authorisation of the
General Meeting to the Supervisory Board to issue new shares with a pre-emption right will be reduced from DKK 200 m to DKK 140 m.
|
