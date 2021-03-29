Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Jyske Bank A/S

At the Annual General Meeting held on 23 March 2021, the motions to amend the Articles of Association were adopted. However, the members in General Meeting with a right to vote represented less than 90% of the share capital, wherefore the final adoption of the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association is subject to adoption at an Extraordinary General Meeting.

This is to give notice of an Extraordinary General Meeting of Jyske Bank A/S, which will be held on Tuesday 27 April 2021, at 10.00 a.m. at Vestergade 8-16, 8600 Silkeborg, Denmark.

IMPORTANT NOTICE – coronavirus/COVID-19

We point out that due to the coronavirus/COVID-19 situation special circumstances will be involved in the holding of the General Meeting.

In order to minimise the risk of infection and to comply with the precautions of the government and the authorities, we encourage Jyske Bank’s shareholders to avoid attending the General Meeting physically, but instead take the opportunity to cast their votes either via power of attorney or postal vote.

In this context, we draw your attention to the possibility of asking questions in writing about the items on the agenda or Jyske Bank’s financial position. See more details under the item ”Questions from shareholders”.

If, contrary to expectations, the number of shareholders who want to attend the general meeting exceeds the number allowed under the social distancing rules, Jyske Bank will have to cancel the General Meeting. Jyske Bank’s management will be moderately represented at the General Meeting.

For the sake of good order, we point out that, due to the above considerations, no refreshments will be served at the General Meeting.

The AGENDA for consideration and final adoption: