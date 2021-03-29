STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics and OQmented to Jointly Develop, Manufacture,
and Market Advanced MEMS Mirror-Based Laser-Beam Scanning Solutions
Agreement focuses on increasing development and capacity
for ultra-compact, low-power laser-beam scanners to expand the market
Geneva, Switzerland; and Itzehoe, Germany, March 29, 2021 -- STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, and OQmented, a deep-tech startup focused on MEMS1-mirror technology, have agreed to collaborate on the advancement of the technology for Augmented Reality and 3D-sensing markets. The joint effort aims to build on the expertise of both companies to advance the technology and products behind the leading MEMS-mirror-based laser-beam scanning (LBS) solutions in the market.
ST, a world leader in the design, manufacture, and sales of a broad portfolio of MEMS sensors, actuators, and related components including drivers, controllers, and laser-diode drivers, is contributing its vast MEMS design and manufacturing resources to the collaboration.
To this foundation, OQmented, is moving to further industrialize and mass produce its Bubble MEMS technology, a patented 3D glass-encapsulation approach to hermetic vacuum sealing of the MEMS micro-mirrors. Sealing with these unique glass bubbles eliminates environmental contaminants and minimizes light-refraction effects. In fact, vacuum sealing is a key element for meeting automotive-grade requirements, while simultaneously reducing power consumption by an order of magnitude and enhancing performance for resonant, bi-axial scanners, where the MEMS mirrors move in both axes at their resonant frequency, creating an ultra-compact and extremely power-efficient scanning solution. These resonant mirrors are well suited for display and 3D-sensing applications in mobile devices.
“In teaming with ST, we’ve chosen a solid semiconductor partner that has demonstrated its leading position in design and manufacturing of MEMS products, particularly MEMS mirrors, over the past 20 years,” said Dr. Ulrich Hofmann, CEO/CTO and co-founder, OQmented. “Combining ST’s expertise in developing, marketing, and manufacturing key components for laser-beam scanning solutions with OQmented’s knowledge and intellectual property will contribute greatly to our product offering, manufacturing capacity, and marketing channels, while also expanding the market in numerous application areas.”
