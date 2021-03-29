 
Certara Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock

29.03.2021   

Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in biosimulation, today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 11,500,000 shares of its common stock by certain existing stockholders at a public offering price of $25.00 per share. The closing includes 1,500,000 shares sold upon full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares of common stock. Neither Certara nor its management team sold any shares or received any proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering by the selling stockholders.

The offering was made through an underwriting group led by Jefferies, Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities, who acted as lead joint book-running managers, and Credit Suisse and Barclays, who acted as joint book-running managers.

A registration statement on Form S-1, including a prospectus, relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Copies of the prospectus may be obtained by contacting: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (877) 547-6340 or by email at Prospectus_Department@jefferies.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014 or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; or BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 29255, by telephone at (800) 294-1322 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

About Certara

Certara accelerates medicines using proprietary biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include 1,650 global biopharmaceutical companies, leading academic institutions, and key regulatory agencies across 61 countries.

Zeit
25.03.21
Certara Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
22.03.21
Certara Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
16.03.21
Certara Adopts TrialAssure ANONYMIZE Solution to Speed Life Science Industry Need to Meet Regulatory Requirements for Data Sharing
11.03.21
Certara Set to Join Russell 1000 Index
04.03.21
Certara Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results and Issues Full Year 2021 Guidance

Zeit
13.02.21
7
Certara - Biosimulation zur Durchführung virtueller Studien von Medikamenten für die Zulassung selbi
17.12.20
2
Certara - Software für Biotechs?