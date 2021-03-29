T-Mobile and Google Deliver Best-in-Class Mobile and TV Experiences, and Showcase Range of Android Devices

“This is a win for Android users and an even greater win for the Android ecosystem,” said Hiroshi Lockheimer, Senior Vice President of Platforms and Ecosystems at Google. “T-Mobile and Google have been working together to champion Android since the very beginning with the launch of the T-Mobile G1 in 2008. We’re taking what has already been a long and very successful relationship, and building on it to bring Android customers even more features and services.”

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced plans to expand its collaboration with Google across a wide array of customer experiences later this year, including establishing Messages by Google as the default rich messaging solution for millions of T-Mobile customers with Android smartphones; promoting Pixel and Android devices and the unique experiences they can deliver on T-Mobile’s industry-leading 5G network; harnessing Google One as the preferred phone backup and cloud storage solution; and embracing YouTube TV as T-Mobile’s premium TV solution.

“We’re building on our decade-long relationship with Google to give customers an even better experience with the world’s very best products and services offered by Android, Pixel and YouTube,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “The world’s most popular smartphone platform with Android, a broad range of premium Pixel devices, an upgraded, modern messaging experience on Android and a robust entertainment offering with YouTube TV — it’s the best of Google, combined with the nation’s largest and fastest 5G network on T-Mobile.”

With more than 2.5B Android devices in use today, the Android smartphone platform is loved by users around the world. And T-Mobile has been there since the beginning. More than a decade ago, T-Mobile was the original Android launch partner for the T-Mobile G1, the first phone powered by Android. Fast forward to 2021, and T-Mobile is still the leader with the most Android smartphone customers in the U.S.

As part of this multi-year collaboration, T-Mobile plans to reinforce its investment in the Android ecosystem by showcasing the wide range of Android devices available, including the full suite of Pixel devices, Android TV OS devices and more. This collaboration with Google is part of a broader initiative for T-Mobile US and Deutsche Telekom AG who are working across the DT group of companies to create a better, more consistent messaging experience for customers around the world.