RomReal 2021 Annual General Meeting Notice and Proxy to Shareholders

NOTICE is hereby given that the RomReal Annual General Meeting will be held at 16 Burnaby street, Hamilton, H11, Bermuda on 23 April 2021 at 13:00 Bermuda time. Please find attached the Notice and Proxy form.

The 2020 Annual Report, including financial statements and auditor's report, will be distributed through the Intrado and ERN platforms and then made avaiable via our website www.romreal.com and via oslo axess at www.osloaxess.no by the end of day 16 April 2021.

For Further information please contact:

Harris Palaondas

Investor Relations

investors@romreal.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments


