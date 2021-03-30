 
checkAd

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Reports Last Subject Visit in DETERMINE Phase 3 Study of Lenabasum for Treatment of Dermatomyositis

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021, 14:05  |  40   |   |   

  • Topline data on schedule for Q2 2021
  • Dermatomyositis is a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease characterized by skin and muscle inflammation, and affects ~80,000 people in North America, EU, and Japan
  • There is a significant need for safer and more effective treatments in dermatomyositis because of limitations of current treatment options

Norwood, MA, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) (“Corbus” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage drug development company pioneering transformative medicines that target the endocannabinoid system, today announced that the last subject completed the final visit in the double-blind, placebo-controlled part of the Company’s Phase 3 DETERMINE study of lenabasum for the treatment of dermatomyositis. The open-label extension of the study is ongoing. Topline results from the study are on track to be reported in the second quarter of 2021.

The Phase 3 trial is an international, 176-subject study evaluating the safety and efficacy of lenabasum in adult dermatomyositis patients who are receiving standard treatments, including background immunosuppressive therapies. This study is the largest randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled dermatomyositis study to date. Subjects were randomized 2:1:2 to either receive lenabasum 20 mg twice per day, lenabasum 5 mg twice per day, or placebo twice per day.

The primary efficacy endpoint is the composite American College of Rheumatology/European League Against Rheumatism 2016 Total Improvement Score (“Total Improvement Score”) at Week 28. Change from baseline will be provided for each component of the Total Improvement Score to support this composite endpoint. Definition of Improvement, Investigator Global Assessment scale of skin activity, and Cutaneous Dermatomyositis Activity and Severity Index activity score are among secondary efficacy endpoints.

Lenabasum was granted Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of dermatomyositis from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

About Lenabasum

Lenabasum is a novel, oral, small molecule designed to provide an alternative to immunosuppressive treatments for inflammatory or fibrotic diseases. Lenabasum binds to and activates the cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is preferentially expressed on activated immune cells, to resolve inflammation and limit fibrosis. Data from animal models and human clinical studies suggest that lenabasum can reduce expression of genes and proteins involved in inflammation and fibrosis. In clinical testing to date, lenabasum has an acceptable safety and tolerability profiles without evidence of immunosuppression.

Seite 1 von 4


Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Reports Last Subject Visit in DETERMINE Phase 3 Study of Lenabasum for Treatment of Dermatomyositis Topline data on schedule for Q2 2021Dermatomyositis is a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease characterized by skin and muscle inflammation, and affects ~80,000 people in North America, EU, and JapanThere is a significant need for safer and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Genmab Announces European Marketing Authorization for Kesimpta (ofatumumab) in Relapsing Multiple ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Statement of transactions in own shares from March 22, 2021 to March 26, 2021
Novartis expands targeted radioligand therapy pipeline with in-license for compounds targeting ...
Wave Life Sciences Provides Update on Phase 1b/2a PRECISION-HD Trials
Immersive Tech, a Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company, Announces C$1.5 Million ...
Tenaris Files 2020 Annual Report, 2020 Sustainability Report and 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F, ...
Jean-Claude Biver and the Swiss company WISeKey are leading the way, announcing the first NFT ...
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results
09.03.21
Corbus Pharmaceuticals to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
08.03.21
Corbus Pharmaceuticals to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results on March 15, 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
01.03.21
74
Aussichtsreiche Chance im Medizinischen Cannabis-Bereich