 
checkAd

U.S. Gold Corp. Releases Additional Drill Results and is on Track to Complete Pre-Feasibility Study for the CK Gold Project

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
30.03.2021, 15:20  |  49   |   |   

- Drill results highlighted by CK20-03c, returning 182.1m of continuous mineralization grading 2.065 g/t AuEq

- Preliminary evaluation of drill results suggest an expected slight increase in overall gold grades relative to predicted grades in the 2017 MDA Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) resource estimate

- Geologic modeling, resource estimation, geotechnical and hydrological modeling, preliminary mine planning and metallurgical work are all advancing well and are currently on schedule for Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) completion by end of Q2 2021

ELKO, Nev., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) (the "Company"), a gold exploration and development company, is pleased to announce additional drill results from its recent 30-hole drilling program for its CK Gold Project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located just outside of Cheyenne, Wyoming. A PDF file of drill results to date can be accessed from the link below:

CK Gold Project 2020 drilling results summary table:
www.usgoldcorp.gold/properties/ck-gold-project/2020-drilling

Assumptions: Grades reported represent contained metal as assayed. The calculation of equivalent gold grade assumes the spot prices for gold, silver and copper as quoted at Kitco.com on December 10, 2020. Future press releases will utilize these same metal prices for all gold-equivalent value calculations.

George Bee, President and CEO of U.S. Gold Corp. stated, "We are presently on track to complete the CK Gold Project Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) by mid-year. By design, we have gone well beyond what would normally be necessary for a PFS so that we can move on to evaluate the project at the Feasibility Study (FS) level by the end of the year, having gathered any supplemental data necessary from the project site during the 2020 summer field season. Project environmental baseline monitoring continues, having started last September with the objective of being in a position to submit a permit application to the State of Wyoming once a development decision has been made post FS evaluation. While a development decision is contingent on many factors, we are encouraged by what we have seen."

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

U.S. Gold Corp. Releases Additional Drill Results and is on Track to Complete Pre-Feasibility Study for the CK Gold Project - Drill results highlighted by CK20-03c, returning 182.1m of continuous mineralization grading 2.065 g/t AuEq - Preliminary evaluation of drill results suggest an expected slight increase in overall gold grades relative to predicted grades in the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Softwood lumber imports to the US were up 4.5% in 2020, contrary to China, Japan and MENA where ...
TurtleTree Scientific and JSBiosciences enter into a strategic partnership for the development of ...
Immunovia reports positive results of the blinded clinical validation of IMMray PanCan-d blood test ...
Ideal Systems' Cloud Integration Framework 'Alice' is Selected by Encompass Digital Media to Power ...
Lightning Roulette: Best UK Lightning Roulette Online Casinos, Latest Report By Live-Casino-Online.co.uk
Lifesum Teams Up With Gympass, Making Its Nutrition App Available to Employees of Leading Global ...
GenScript Biotech Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Cin7 releases advanced B2B Online Stores to help product sellers grow sales faster and improve ...
NiuSky Pacific Begins Operational Usage of Aireon Data
MIAX Welcomes Industry Veteran Andy Nybo as the Company's First Chief Communications Officer
Titel
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
LeanIX Acquires Leading US SaaS Management Provider Cleanshelf
Cryptocurrency Utilization Increases in Mainstream Channels
Crypto.com Launching NFT Platform With Exclusive Content From Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM, ...
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Market Landscape Set to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 10% for the ...
BlackRock Tops the First Fund Brand 50 Global Asset Manager Rankings
Nordic Capital to sell Itiviti, a leading trading technology and service provider , to Broadridge, ...
Smart Shelves Market worth $7.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Bureau Veritas acquires Jianchuang, a Specialist in Softlines Testing for the Online Retail ...
Johnson & Johnson Announces Advance Purchase Agreement with the African Vaccine Acquisition Task ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area