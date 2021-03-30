 
Keysight’s Scalable and Cloud-Native 5G Core Network Test Solution Selected by NEC Corporation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.03.2021   

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) has selected the company’s scalable and cloud-native 5G core (5GC) network test solution, LoadCore, to validate its 5GC platform.

Keysight’s 5G test tools enable NEC, a Japan-based provider of IT and communications network systems, to accelerate development and implementation of 5GC platforms that support 5G new radio (NR) in non-standalone (NSA) or standalone (SA) mode. Mobile operators deploy 5GC platforms to deliver enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) services, as well as ultra-reliable and low latency communications.

“We’re pleased that NEC, a leading provider of 5G core network functions and radio units, virtualized radio access network software and network transport equipment, selected Keysight to validate the user plane function (UPF) in their 5GC platform,” said Kalyan Sundhar, vice president and general manager for Keysight’s 5G edge to core industry group. “Keysight’s portfolio from the edge of the RAN to the core of the network, including open RAN platforms, enables vendors and mobile operators to verify the interoperability, performance, conformance and security of 5G networks.”

Keysight’s LoadCore 5GC network test solution enables NEC to perform network capacity tests, measure device data throughput and model a wide variety of complex end-user behavior and traffic mobility scenarios. Next generation communications, based on 5G NR technology, uses wider bandwidths to manage higher data throughput and traffic flows compared to 4G LTE. LoadCore allows NEC to efficiently optimize performance testing of user plane functions deployed in 5G NR networks.

“Keysight’s 5G test tools help us ensure that the 5GC platforms developed for leading mobile operators in Japan and around the world will meet our high standards in terms of performance and reliability,” said Hiroshi Taguchi, Deputy General Manager, 2nd Network Solutions Division at NEC.

LoadCore’s intuitive graphical user interface enabled NEC to quickly build specific models for validating dynamic end-user behavior in accordance with 3GPP standards specifications. The solution includes a powerful test engine that supports multiple topologies, including the simulation of any node within a 5GC architecture. NEC used LoadCore’s test engine to validate that the UPF in their 5GC platform can support data throughput speeds of 100 Gbps.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

