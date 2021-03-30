Disposal of the Wiertz building in Brussels, with a net capital gain of €43.2 million

Befimmo hands over the Wiertz building for a total amount €74.9 million and generates a net capital gain of €43.2 million (on the investment value). Through this transaction Befimmo crystallizes the value of the property at an optimum point in the asset’s life cycle.

