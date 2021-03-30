Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced leading global tire company Hankook Tire has switched to Rimini Street Support for its SAP ECC 6.0 applications. Hankook Tire reduced its annual maintenance fees by 50% with Rimini Street Support. With the efficiencies gained from switching, the company plans to focus its resources on developing innovative technology capabilities, including artificial intelligence and digital sensors.

Hankook Tire Switches to Rimini Street Support for its SAP Applications (Photo: Business Wire)

Receive Ultra-Responsive ERP Support and Optimize IT Costs

Founded in 1941, Hankook Tire was the first automobile tire company in Korea and has grown to be a market leader in tire manufacturing worldwide. Currently operating in over 180 countries, Hankook Tire has eight production sites and five R&D centers worldwide, with over 20,000 employees. The company’s CIO began to explore third-party support to address the need for more technical enterprise software expertise and support services for its heavily customized SAP ECC 6.0 applications. After learning about Rimini Street’s quality of support, Hankook Tire decided to switch support providers to benefit from the Company’s high-value, ultra-responsive SAP support.

“Keeping our business performing efficiently and at its highest level is very important to us. The company is on the fast track to digital transformation with the pursuit of innovation and technological excellence at our core,” said Seyul Ryu, chief digital and information officer, Hankook Tire. “After learning about Rimini Street’s global availability and expert engineer support, we decided to switch our mission-critical ERP application support to Rimini Street to gain efficiencies and free up resources to focus on maximizing manufacturing operations.”

Expert Engineers Available 24/7 Worldwide

Hankook Tire, along with all Rimini Street clients, is assigned a Primary Support Engineer, backed by a team of functional and technical experts, who have an average of more than 15 years’ experience in the client’s software system. All clients also benefit from the Company’s industry-leading service level agreements of 10-minute response times for critical Priority 1 cases and 15-minute response time for Priority 2 issues.