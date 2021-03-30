 
checkAd

LiveWire Ergogenics Reports 2020 Financial Performance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021, 22:25  |  59   |   |   

Anaheim, CA, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March 30, 2021 - LiveWire Ergogenics Inc. (OTC: LVVV), a company focused on acquiring and managing special purpose real estate properties and the associated operation permits conducive to the production of high-quality, handcrafted and organically grown cannabis products for medical and recreational adult-use in California, announced today its financial results for 2020. The Company generated $580,315 in revenue for the year, an increase of 68% over 2019 and has reduced its net loss by 5%, compared to 2019.

Bill Hodson, CEO of LiveWire Ergogenics states, “2020 has been an exciting year for our company. Going through a complex and time-consuming permit application process, we are now in the final phase of this process and close to finalizing all required buildouts and improvements of our Estate Grown Weedery development at our Estrella Ranch in Paso Robles, California. This will bring the facility in compliance with all rules and regulations to operate as a cannabis cultivation facility. To date, LiveWire has successfully navigated the maze of paperwork and regulations with multiple Local and State agencies to be approved as a fully permitted cannabis cultivation operation on one of the most beautiful and historic ranches in the country. The result will be a family style farm, supported by a microclimate perfect for growing absolute exceptional organic and handcrafted-style cannabis.”

Mr. Hodson continues, “To be prepared for the immediate start of cultivation, we have entered an agreement with a well-established and experienced cultivator, QDG Agriculture, with an extensive track record of producing the highest quality organically grown cannabis in California. We believe that the milestones we have completed during 2020, put us in position to begin cultivation in our Weedery as soon as we have completed this last phase in the application process, the final approval of the license for our affiliate company Estrella River Farms by the CalCannabis Cultivation Licensing department, which we believe to be imminent. While preparing for the start of cultivation, we continue to generate a modest revenue stream to cover general expenses and maintain disciplined cash stewardship.”

Seite 1 von 3


Livewire Ergogenics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LiveWire Ergogenics Reports 2020 Financial Performance Anaheim, CA, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - March 30, 2021 - LiveWire Ergogenics Inc. (OTC: LVVV), a company focused on acquiring and managing special purpose real estate properties and the associated operation permits conducive to the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
ARM to Highlight NexOptic’s ALIIS on Upcoming Webinar
International development strategy pursuit in Asia and in the United States
Genmab Announces European Marketing Authorization for Kesimpta (ofatumumab) in Relapsing Multiple ...
Endeavour Completes US$200 Million Investment by La Mancha at C$29.36 per Share
Plug Power and Brookfield Renewable Move Forward with Green Hydrogen Plant in South Central ...
Novartis expands targeted radioligand therapy pipeline with in-license for compounds targeting ...
Amarin Receives European Commission (EC) Approval for VAZKEPA to Reduce Cardiovascular Risk
GameStop Appoints Chief Growth Officer
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration