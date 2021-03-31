 
DEADLINE ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Tyson Foods, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of investors that purchased Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) securities between March 13, 2020 and December 15, 2020 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until April 5, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On December 15, 2020, New York City Comptroller Scott M. Stringer (“Comptroller Stringer”) called on the SEC to open an investigation into Tyson. In his letter to the SEC, Comptroller Stringer described Tyson’s various failures to carry out its stated coronavirus protection policies.

On this news, the price of Tyson shares fell $1.78 per share, or 2.5%, to close at $68.25 per share on December 15, 2020.

The complaint, filed on February 2, 2021, alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tyson knew, or should have known, that the highly contagious coronavirus was spreading throughout the globe; (2) Tyson did not in fact have sufficient safety protocols to protect its employees in its facilities; (3) as a result, Tyson employees contracted and spread the coronavirus within the facilities; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Tyson would face negative impact to its production, including complete shutdowns of certain facilities; (5) due to the failure to protect its employees, Tyson would suffer financial harm related to its lowered production; and (6) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you purchased Tyson securities during the Class Period and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

