Craig Macfarlane to become the CFO of LHV UK Limited

As of 21 June 2021, Craig Macfarlane will become the Chief Financial Officer of LHV UK Limited, a subsidiary of AS LHV Group. The CFO will also be appointed to the Board of Directors of LHV UK Limited.

As a professional with an extensive experience in financial management Craig Macfarlane will lead the financial management of LHV UK Limited during the process of applying for a banking licence and after obtaining the banking licence, subject to regulatory approval.