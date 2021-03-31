 
Notice of annual general meeting in TerraNet Holding AB

The shareholders of TerraNet Holding AB, reg. no. 556707-2128, (the "Company") are hereby invited to the annual general meeting on Thursday 29 April 2021.

Information with respect to the coronavirus
The Company is mindful of the health and well-being of its shareholders and employees. It´s important for the Company to take a social responsibility and contribute to reduce the risk of transmission of the Covid-19. Due to the extraordinary situation the annual general meeting will be carried out through advance voting (postal voting) pursuant to temporary legislation. Thus, it will not be possible to attend in person or through proxy at the annual general meeting.

Information on the decisions of the annual general meeting will be published as soon as the outcome of the postal voting is finally compiled on 29 April 2021.

Right to attend the general meeting
Shareholders who wish to participate through advance voting in the general meeting must:

  • on the record date, which is Wednesday 21 April 2021, be registered in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB; and
  • notify the Company of their intention to participate in the general meeting by casting their advance votes in accordance with the instructions under the heading "Advance voting" below so that the advance voting form is received by the Company no later than on Wednesday 28 April 2021.

Nominee shares
Shareholders, whose shares are registered in the name of a bank or other nominee, must temporarily register their shares in their own name with Euroclear Sweden AB in order to be entitled to participate in the general meeting. Such registration, which normally is processed in a few days, must be completed no later than on Wednesday 21 April 2021 and should therefore be requested from the nominee well before this date. Voting registration requested by a shareholder in such time that the registration has been made by the relevant nominee no later than on Friday 23 April 2021 will be considered in preparations of the share register.

Proxy etc.
Shareholders represented by proxy shall issue dated and signed power of attorney for the proxy. If the proxy is issued by a legal entity, attested copies of the certificate of registration or equivalent authorization documents, evidencing the authority to issue the proxy, shall be enclosed. The proxy must not be more than one year old, however, the proxy may be older if it is stated that it is valid for a longer term, maximum five years. A copy of the proxy in original and, where applicable, the registration certificate, should be submitted to the Company by mail at the address set forth above and at the Company’s disposal no later than on 28 April 2021. A proxy form will be available on the Company's website, www.terranet.se, and will also be sent to shareholders who so request and inform the Company of their postal address.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.03.21
Mangold Insight Publishes New Research Report on Terranet, Reveals 130% Price Target Increase
26.03.21
Warrants of series (2020: 2) TO2 B we subscribed to approximately 94.9 percent and TerraNet Holding AB receives approximately SEK 38.3 million
12.03.21
The last day of trading with the warrants of series (2020: 2) TO2 B in TerraNet Holding AB is today, March 12, 2021
08.03.21
The exercise price for the warrants of series (2020: 2) TO2 B in TerraNet Holding AB has been determined to SEK 0.80 and the subscription period starts today, March 8, 2021