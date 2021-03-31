 
Charles River Associates (CRA) Announces Vice President Promotions

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic, financial, and management consulting services, today announced six promotions to vice president. Christine Dedrick, in the Human Capital Department, Jennifer Johnson in the Life Sciences Practice, Mikaël Hervé, Michal Malkiewicz and Sean Taylor in the Antitrust & Competition Economics Practice, and Erik Himan in the Finance Practice, have been promoted to the level of vice president.

“We are pleased to announce the promotions of these six individuals to vice president,” said CRA’s President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Maleh. “Their dedication to delivering the highest quality of work for clients and colleagues is what contributes to our firm’s strong leadership. We appreciate their many contributions and congratulate them on this career milestone.”

Christine Dedrick joined CRA in January 2020. She came to CRA with more than 20 years of experience as both a strategy consultant and a human capital professional. Within the talent arena, Ms. Dedrick’s experience spans all aspects of the field, including talent acquisition, training, professional development, employee relations and HR policy. Since joining CRA, she has played an integral role in advancing the firm’s talent priorities. Ms. Dedrick oversees the firm’s professional development programs, including leading the team in designing and implementing core training programs that support the development of fundamental skills through each stage of an employee’s career. She is committed to helping build the organizational capabilities to develop talent, including bringing meaningful feedback and coaching to every employee and expanding learning opportunities for all.

Mikaël Hervé is an expert in the application of economic and quantitative techniques to antitrust issues, sharing his time between the CRA London and Paris offices. His work covers mergers, abuse of dominance, market coordination, cartels and damages estimation. He has extensive experience in particular in digital and media markets (e.g. advising news publishers, ad tech firms, mass media companies, specialized search engines), in finance (e.g. advising clients regarding Forex/CDS/Libor manipulations), in local competition assessment (e.g. retail or production plants mergers at the European or national level) and in the quantification of harm. Mr. Hervé has advised clients in front of the European Commission, national courts and authorities in France, Belgium, the UK and Australia.

